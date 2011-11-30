TOKYO, Dec 1 The Nikkei share average
looks set to jump and test key resistance levels including its
25-day moving average on Thursday after the world's central
banks took coordinated action to ease funding strains among
banks.
A rate cut by the Chinese central bank on Wednesday is also
likely help whet risk appetite, as will Wednesday's announcement
by Japan's Ministry of Finance that it sold 9 trillion yen ($116
billion) in currency intervention in its latest monthly
disclosure, which suggests Japan conducted stealth intervention
last month.
"The central banks' action yesterday means there won't be a
major financial crisis by the year-end," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities, referring to the view
that a cut in the cost of borrowing dollars from the European
Central Bank and other central banks will help tide over banks
for the year-end period, when funding demand is strong.
Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,645 on
Wednesday, up sharply from the close in Osaka of 8,420
after the benchmark Nikkei ended the day down 0.5
percent at 8,434.61, marking a loss of 6.2 percent in November.
The broader Topix index shed 0.2 percent on the day to
728.46.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade in a
range of 8,600-8,700 on Thursday, an area that hosts a few
important resistances levels. As of Wednesday, its 25-day moving
average was at 8,584 while the 75-day moving average stood at
8,692. Above that the Ichimoku cloud on charts looms at 8,704 -
8,747.
"The Nikkei will be entering strong resistance zone. I'm
sure the Nikkei will climb above the 25-day moving average but
the important thing is whether it can close above that level,"
said Tachibana Securities' Hirano.
>Wall St rallies on central banks' help for Europe
>Central bank move knocks down U.S. dollar
[ FRX /]
> Prices fall as central banks boost sentiment
>Gold rises nearly 2 pct on cenbank move, China
>Brent down as US stocks, Libya output up
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Pola Orbis
The cosmetics and skincare maker said on Wednesday it has
agreed to buy Jurlique International, an Australian organic skin
care product maker, for about A$300 million ($300 million) as it
seeks overseas expansion.
-- Toshiba
Toshiba said on Wednesday it would close three of its six
discrete chip-making facilities in Japan and also trim output of
certain types of chips over the year-end in a bid to save costs,
as demand for PCs and TVs slides in Europe and the United
States.
-- Suzuki Motor
The automaker aims for 50 percent rise in pretax profits and
development of small diesel engine by year ending March 2015,
the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
($1 = 77.6300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)