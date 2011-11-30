TOKYO, Dec 1 The Nikkei share average looks set to jump and test key resistance levels including its 25-day moving average on Thursday after the world's central banks took coordinated action to ease funding strains among banks.

A rate cut by the Chinese central bank on Wednesday is also likely help whet risk appetite, as will Wednesday's announcement by Japan's Ministry of Finance that it sold 9 trillion yen ($116 billion) in currency intervention in its latest monthly disclosure, which suggests Japan conducted stealth intervention last month.

"The central banks' action yesterday means there won't be a major financial crisis by the year-end," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities, referring to the view that a cut in the cost of borrowing dollars from the European Central Bank and other central banks will help tide over banks for the year-end period, when funding demand is strong.

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,645 on Wednesday, up sharply from the close in Osaka of 8,420 after the benchmark Nikkei ended the day down 0.5 percent at 8,434.61, marking a loss of 6.2 percent in November. The broader Topix index shed 0.2 percent on the day to 728.46.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade in a range of 8,600-8,700 on Thursday, an area that hosts a few important resistances levels. As of Wednesday, its 25-day moving average was at 8,584 while the 75-day moving average stood at 8,692. Above that the Ichimoku cloud on charts looms at 8,704 - 8,747.

"The Nikkei will be entering strong resistance zone. I'm sure the Nikkei will climb above the 25-day moving average but the important thing is whether it can close above that level," said Tachibana Securities' Hirano.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Pola Orbis

The cosmetics and skincare maker said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Jurlique International, an Australian organic skin care product maker, for about A$300 million ($300 million) as it seeks overseas expansion.

-- Toshiba

Toshiba said on Wednesday it would close three of its six discrete chip-making facilities in Japan and also trim output of certain types of chips over the year-end in a bid to save costs, as demand for PCs and TVs slides in Europe and the United States.

-- Suzuki Motor

The automaker aims for 50 percent rise in pretax profits and development of small diesel engine by year ending March 2015, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday. ($1 = 77.6300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)