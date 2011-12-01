* Eyes on whether Nikkei closes above 25-day moving average
* Investors cautious, central bank action seen as stopgap
move
* Strong resistance around 8,700-8,750
* China-related shares up after PBOC monetary easing
By Mari Saito and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Dec 1 The Nikkei average surged to
a two-week high on Thursday after the world's central banks took
coordinated action to ease funding strains among banks caused by
the debt crisis in Europe.
The central banks' offer of cheaper dollar funding eased
worries about an immediate meltdown in the global financial
system, but market players remained cautious about prospects for
resolution of the crisis.
"This just means they expanded emergency measures. The more
important point is whether Europe is going to have a bigger
bailout fund, and that's still up in the air," said Soichiro
Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.4 percent to 8,638.20,
climbing above its 25-day moving average of around 8,579 and
rising at one point to 8,653, its highest level since Nov. 14.
Some market participants were keen to see if the Nikkei
could maintain its gains and close above its 25-day moving
average -- a prerequisite for any extension of the rally.
Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities,
said the Nikkei's rise would likely be capped at 8,700, a key
resistance point.
"A lot of blue chips are being bought, simply
because they dropped to rock bottom last month," said Okamoto.
"For the short term it would be safer to buy defensives and
stocks dependent on domestic demand in case of sudden exchange
rate moves or European concerns."
Selling by European pension funds continued, underscoring
the potential for distress in the euro zone to push the market
lower.
With the expiry of Nikkei December futures options due next
Thursday, the option strike price of 8,750 may also become a
resistance point, market participants said.
The broader Topix index rose 2.1 percent to 743.26.
The gains in Japanese shares were smaller than
regional peers, with Asian shares outside Japan rising 4.3
percent.
CHINA-RELATED STOCKS SOAR
In Tokyo, construction makers and shippers, the main
beneficiaries of China's booming economy, were among the top
performers after China's central bank cut reserve requirements
for commercial lenders on Wednesday for the first time in three
years.
Komatsu Ltd jumped 7.5 percent to 2,037 yen while
rival Hitachi Construction rose 7.7 percent to 1,428
yen. Mitsui OSK Lines rose 7.1 percent to 256 yen.
Japan's No.2 and No.3 mobile carriers, KDDI Corp
and Softbank Corp, continued to fall even after NTT
DoCoMo Inc denied reports that it was planning to sell
Apple's iPhones and iPads in Japan.
DoCoMo shares rose 2.2 percent to 137,900 yen while KDDI
fell 0.8 percent to 501,000 yen and Softbank dropped 3.4 percent
to 2,460 yen.
Shares of drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
rose 2 percent to 1,400 yen after the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration gave approval to its subsidiary Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd to make the first generic version of
Lipitor, a blockbuster cholestrol-lowering drug.
Japanese financials reversed recent losses, with the banking
sub-index gaining 2.3 percent, buoyed by their
counterparts' gains in the U.S.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed 3.6
percent, Mizuho Financial Group added 3 percent and
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 3.7 percent.
Nomura Holdings Inc was up 4.1 percent at
258 yen, after earlier climbing to its highest level in almost a
month.
The investment bank's shares fell to an almost 37-year low
last week, as thin trading volumes and withering share prices
threatened brokerages' profit outlook.
Rival Daiwa Securities Group added 4.4
percent to 263 yen.
(Editing by Michael Watson)