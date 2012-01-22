TOKYO, Jan 23 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to trade in a range on Monday after hefty gains last week, with investors remaining vigilant over Europe as Greece and its private creditors failed to reach a deal over the weekend to avoid a messy default.

"There could be some selling as a correction to last week's gains," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

"Investors will continue to watch the Greek debt talks. If the results are in line with expectations, that wouldn't have much market impact, but if there's a negative surprise, that would stir up worries about the European debt crisis again."

Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what terms they are ready to accept for a Greek debt restructuring as part of a second bailout package for Athens.

Resolving the issue of a debt swap is key to putting Greece's debt on a sustainable path and avoiding a chaotic default that could threaten the whole currency bloc.

The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,700 and 8,850, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,775 on Friday, up 25 points, or 0.3 percent, from the Osaka close of 8,750.

The Nikkei surged 1.5 percent to 8,766.36 on Friday to its highest closing level in more than two months and gained 3.1 percent for the week. The broader Topix index advanced 2 percent to 755.47 on Friday.

Nikkei's 30-day implied volatility -- the higher the index, the lower the risk appetite -- eased slightly to 17.3 percent on Friday, according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream.

It had been trading in a range from 16.6 to 19.4 percent since mid-December, though that is down sharply from the 35.3 percent hit in last March after the massive earthquake and tsunami.

> Dow and S&P 500 post best week since Christmas > Euro slips from 2-week high, Greek debt deal awaited > Treasury prices drop on Greece hopes, before supply > Gold up on euro optimism, silver outshines > Oil falls on economic, demand concerns

STOCKS TO WATCH

--TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO

Tokyo Electric Power Co will in effect be nationalised for at least 10 years and is expected to become profitable in its 2013 business year, under a plan by a government body for funding nuclear disaster compensation, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

--OLYMPUS CORP

Olympus, struggling to emerge from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal, will be allowed to stay listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange but will be placed on a "security on alert" list for firms seen needing to urgently improve their internal management, the bourse said on Friday.

Meanwhile, A group of about 30 consumer affairs lawyers will ask Olympus shareholders to sue the company and its former executives for damages from a long-running cover-up of investment losses, the Nikkei business daily said.

--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

Toyota Motor Corp is expected to raise its Japan sales outlook for the year by 100,000 vehicles, hoping to cash in on the revival of the eco-car subsidy, the Nikkei reported.

--NIPPON STEEL CORP

Nippon Steel's fiscal 2011 group pretax profit will likely fall 40 percent to about 130 billion yen ($1.69 billion), due to lower steel prices, a stronger yen, and growing competition from Asian rivals, the Nikkei said.

--SONY CORP

Sony will transfer domestic construction of lithium ion batteries used in products like mobile phones and electric cars overseas by March 2014, as it works to overcome the strong yen, the Asahi newspaper reported on Saturday. (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Lisa Twaronite)