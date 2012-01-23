TOKYO, Jan 23 Japan's Nikkei share average eased in early trade on Monday, giving back some of last week's hefty gain, with investors remaining vigilant over Europe after Greece and its private creditors failed to reach a deal over the weekend.

The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,753.12 after rising 3.1 percent last week, while the broader Topix was steady at 755.18. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)