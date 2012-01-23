* Nikkei climbs 0.2 pct, set for 5th day of rises

* Olympus gains after Tokyo bourse keeps it listed

By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito

TOKYO, Jan 23 Japan's Nikkei share average was set to extend gains for the fifth straight session on Monday, although the failure over the weekend of Greece and its private creditors to reach a deal on avoiding a messy default limited its advance.

Scandal-hit Olympus Corp surged 7.6 percent and was the heaviest traded stock by turnover on the main board after the Tokyo bourse kept the company listed.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange, however, on Friday placed the camera and endoscope maker on its "security on alert" list for firms needing to urgently improve their internal management.

The stock was also aided by a report that Sony Corp is the leading contender among firms jostling for an equity stake in Olympus.

"It's more driven by the fact that they have got a breather. The risk is if you are holding the stock, it is going to be suspended. Obviously that would be very complicated," said a sales trader at a foreign brokerage.

Sony advanced 4.8 percent, with market participants saying the stock was largely rebounding from recent weakness.

The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,782.16 by the midday break after rising 3.1 percent last week.

The benchmark is up 3.9 percent so far in January. If this month were to finish with the current gains, it would be the best January performance since 1999.

EURO EYED

Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what terms they are ready to accept for a Greek debt restructuring as part of a second bailout package for Athens.

Resolving the issue of a debt swap is essential to putting Greece's debt on a sustainable path and avoiding a chaotic default that could threaten the whole currency bloc.

"Euro/yen started off the day with selling and if the euro breaks below the 99 yen level the Tokyo markets will become alarmed," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO at Investrust. The single currency was last trading at 99.35 yen.

The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 757.40. Volume on the index after the morning session was 66 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.

Nomura analysts added the electric appliance and precision instrument sector to their long candidate list, citing easing worries of a global recession.

"We expect concerns about recession to recede as a result of monetary policy steps taken in the U.S., Europe and Japan. We expect the sector to outperform based on its strong correlation with market sentiment," they wrote in a report to clients.

Toshiba Corp climbed 4.3 percent and Fuji Electric Co Ltd gained 4.1 percent.

Nomura also recommended investors go long on financials excluding banks and short on energy resource and retail trade sectors. (Editing by Joseph Radford)