* Nikkei dips 0.1 pct as 4-day rally peters out
* Olympus surges after keeping Tokyo listing
* Sony, Toshiba big gainers but Panasonic falls
* Market eyes Greek debt talks
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 23 The Nikkei average ended
flat on Monday to halt a four-day winning streak, with early
gains capped by market worries over Greece after negotiations
with private creditors failed, raising the stakes for a meeting
later in the day at which euro zone finance ministers will
decide terms for a debt restructuring.
Olympus Corp, battling to emerge from a $1.7
billion accounting scandal, surged more than 8 percent after the
Tokyo Stock Exchange kept it listed, meaning it will be easier
to raise capital, though with a special designation for firms
needing to urgently improve internal management.
It topped the main board as the heaviest traded share by
turnover after also getting a boost from a report that Sony Corp
is the leading contender among firms jostling for an
equity stake in it.
Among recently battered electronics makers, Sony advanced 4
percent to top the Topix core 30 list, while Toshiba
Corp jumped 4.3 percent.
"I think there is a sense that these companies got a late
start to the rally in Japanese stocks and were oversold
recently, and investors are buying them back now," said
Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
The benchmark Nikkei ended at 8,765.90 after rising
3.1 percent last week, while the broader Topix gained
0.2 percent to 756.79.
The Nikkei is up 3.7 percent so far in January and if
current gains continue to the end of the month it will be its
best January performance since 1999.
Trading volume was moderate , with 2.01 billion
shares changing hands on the main board, against the
six-week high of 2.6 billion shares on Friday.
EURO ZONE
Euro zone finance ministers will decide later in the day
what terms they are ready to accept for a Greek debt
restructuring as part of a second bailout package for Athens.
Resolving the issue of a debt swap is essential to putting
Greece's debt on a sustainable path and avoiding a messy default
that could threaten the whole currency bloc.
"Euro/yen started off the day with selling, and if the euro
breaks below the 99 yen level Tokyo markets will become
alarmed," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO at Investrust.
The single currency was trading at 99.32 yen.
Despite anxiety over Europe, market participants said last
week's rally was clearly a sign of improving investor sentiment.
"Although the situation in Europe continues to be a concern,
investors are looking to the strength of the U.S. economy, which
is bringing cash back to equities from commodities and bonds,"
said Hajime Nakajima, a sales trader at Cosmo Securities in
Osaka.
Masatoshi Kikuchi, chief Japan equity strategist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo, told a briefing that despite
positive economic data suggesting a stronger recovery in the
United States, many Japanese stocks with a strong presence in
the country had remained weak.
Among some of the bank's recommended stocks with high
exposure to the U.S. were Japanese automakers as well as
Kikkoman Corp, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co and
Bridgestone.
Megabanks and securities outperformed the broader market,
with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group
rising between 1.1 and 1.7 percent, while Nomura Holdings
jumped 1.8 percent.
Among the day's losers were Panasonic Corp, which
shed 1.4 percent after Deutsche Bank downgraded the electronics
maker to "hold" from "buy" and slashed its target price to 700
yen from 1,180 yen.
A Deutsche Bank report said despite strength in some of
Panasonic's businesses "we expect the strong yen to hurt the
business environment, and further restructuring could degrade
its financial/earnings capability, an outcome likely to make
valuations less compelling. The shares are historically low, and
for a full-fledged recovery it will need to revamp
operations/strategy to address the new environment."
On Friday, Moody's investment service downgraded the debt
rating of Panasonic and said its financial profile had
deteriorated since it bought out its two major consolidated
subsidiaries, Sanyo Electric and Panasonic Electric Works, last
April.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael
Watson)