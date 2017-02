TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan's Nikkei average rose to its highest closing level in nearly three months on Tuesday on expectations that a Greek debt swap deal will still be reached even after European finance ministers rejected an offer by Greece's private creditors.

The Nikkei closed 0.2 percent higher at 8,785.33, while the broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 757.40. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Watson)