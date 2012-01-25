(Refiles to correct code for Apple in final sentence)

* Nikkei up 1 pct to fresh 3-month high

* Toyota tops turnover list, automakers gain

* Sony, Panasonic regain ground ahead of earnings

* Shippers advance 5.6 pct

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Jan 25 The Nikkei average climbed to a fresh three-month high on Wednesday, boosted by gains in blue-chip exporters such as Toyota Motor, while market attention turned to a Federal Reserve meeting later in the day from stalled talks on Greek debt.

Exporters recouped some of their recent losses, with automakers extending gains from the previous session as the yen weakened slightly against the dollar and euro, while battered electronics firms made a comeback ahead of their earnings next week.

The greenback rose to a four-week high of 77.89 yen on the EBS trading platform, prompting buying of exporters.

Toyota rose 2.8 percent to a five-month high and topped the main board as the heaviest-traded share by turnover, with its trading volume at 83 percent of its average 90-day full day volume.

Rival Nissan Motor Co gained 2.6 percent, while Honda Motor Co jumped 3.3 percent.

Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp advanced ahead of their results next week, retreating from recent lows and adding 3.1 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.

The benchmark Nikkei had climbed 1 percent to 8,870.22 by the midday trading break, while the broader Topix also gained 1 percent, to 764.98.

Shippers remained strong, with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines jumping 6.5 percent and Kyoei Tanker vaulting 29.1 percent. The sector index advanced 5.6 percent.

Deutsche Bank said that shipping rates were unlikely to decline substantially despite uncertainty surrounding bookings.

Market participants also cited a recovery in freight rates DFRT-ME-JAP on the export route from the Middle East Gulf to Japan.

Trading volume on the main board was 68 percent of its average 90-day full day volume.

FED AHEAD

Market attention turned from the Greek debt talks to corporate earnings and the Fed meeting in the United States.

"The fact that Greek debt negotiations have hit turbulence is nothing new and although market players are viewing this with some caution, investor sentiment is improving and there is a generally optimistic view they will come to an agreement," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The Fed ends a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and will start a new practice of announcing policymakers' interest-rate projections.

"The yen has weakened slightly for now, which is prompting buying of exporters, but I do think it is part of short-covering and fundamentally it is difficult for this level to continue considering the European situation and U.S. monetary policy," said Seiki Orimi, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Japan posted an annual trade deficit in 2011 for the first time in 31 years on Wednesday, as last year's earthquake and tsunami, as well as weak global demand and a strong yen battered exports.

U.S. stocks edged lower to end a five-day winning streak for the S&P 500 after corporate earnings, for the most part, did not invite investors to buy. Apple shares jumped nearly 8 percent in after hours trading after its earnings beat expectations, however. (Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)