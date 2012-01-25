TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's leading share index is expected to open higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low for longer than expected and signalled its readiness to further stimulate the U.S. economy.

"The markets will be firm on the whole. But the 9,000 mark in the Nikkei will be considered as major resistance so there will be some profit-taking above 8,900," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, market analyst at Monex Securities.

A trader, however, said the Fed's policy is positive but it would be less supportive for Japanese stocks than for U.S. shares as the U.S. central bank's easy monetary policy could weigh on the dollar, which would drag on Japanese exporters.

The Nikkei is likely to trade between 8,850 and 8,950, strategists said, although Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,870 on Wednesday, unchanged from the Osaka close.

The Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent to 8,883.69 on Wednesday to its highest closing level in three months and was up for the sixth out of the past seven sessions.

The benchmark is up 5.1 percent this month, and if the index were to finish with the current gains, it would be the best January performance since 1998.

The broader Topix index advanced 1.3 percent to 767.40 on Wednesday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

--OLYMPUS CORP, FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP

Fujifilm will present a capital and business alliance offer to Olympus arguing that its medical systems make it a good match with the manufacturer of digital cameras and endoscopes, the Nikkei business daily said.

--ELPIDA MEMORY INC

Elpida Memory has made a request for capital to U.S.'s Micron Technology and aims to sign a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. company as early as the beginning of next month, the Nikkei reported.

--NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

Nissan said it will build a $2 billion plant in Mexico to boost sales in the Americas.

--TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO

Tokyo Electric Power Co is expected to swing to profit in fiscal 2014 and resume issuing bonds two years later under a funding plan that will in effect nationalise the beleaguered utility, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

--NTT DOCOMO INC

NTT DoCoMo plans to invest 40 billion to 50 billion yen to improve smartphone communications capacity in three years through 2014, the Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Dominic Lau, Hideyuki Sano and Takeshi Yoshiike; Editing by Chris Gallagher)