BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei average dipped in early trade on Thursday, retreating from a three-month closing high marked the previous session, with industrial robot maker Fanuc down after its earnings results.
But the Federal Reserve's indication of its readiness to further stimulate the U.S. economy helped support sentiment.
The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,866.07, while the broader Topix index eased 0.2 percent to 766.19.
Fanuc shares were down 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.