By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito

TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei average retreated from a three-month high on Thursday, with industrial robot maker Fanuc down after its earnings results, though the Federal Reserve's indication of its readiness to further stimulate the U.S. economy supported sentiment.

Fanuc was the top weighted faller on the Nikkei, down 1.5 percent after its results disappointed some investors.

"Third quarter orders edged up quarter-on-quarter and beat expectations, but results levels themselves lacked clout and concern over a FY guidance miss, if narrow, is strong," Morgan Stanley MUFG analyst Yoshinao Ibara said in a report to clients.

"Despite the mix of positives and negatives, our net impression is slightly negative."

Weak fourth-quarter earnings from U.S. firm Corning Inc also weighed on fellow glass makers Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd and Asahi Glass Co Ltd, which lost 6.5 and 2.7 percent, respectively.

The Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 8,875.22 in morning trade, after rising 1.1 percent to its highest closing level in three months on Wednesday and gaining for the sixth out of the past seven sessions.

"Focus will be on whether the Nikkei can test its 200-day moving average and the October high of 9,152. I do think the gains will continue into February but not at this kind of fever pitch," Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy Okasan Securities.

"There is selling pressure above the current level (8,800-9,000) so if the benchmark can offset those pressures with foreign buying, the gains will probably continue."

Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed foreign investors stepped up net buying of Japanese equities to 176.6 billion yen ($2.3 billion) in the week ended Jan. 21 -- the largest since last July.

The benchmark Nikkei is up 5 percent this month, and if the index were to finish with the current gains, it would be the best January performance since 1998.

The broader Topix index was nearly flat, up 0.04 percent at 767.70.

Elpida Memory Inc shed 2.7 percent, snapping a seven-day winning streak. The Nikkei business daily reported that the struggling memory chipmaker aimed to sign a memorandum of understanding with U.S. firm Micron Technology as early as the beginning of next month.

Elpida, which faces a debt repayment crunch in late March and early April, declined to comment on recent rumours or reports.

Tokyo Electric Power Co, however, surged 7.9 percent after sources told Reuters that the utility, which faces massive clean-up costs and compensation after its Fukushima nuclear power plant was wrecked by earthquake and tsunami last March, will accept a 1 trillion yen public fund injection. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)