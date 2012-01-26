TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to move narrowly on Friday as disappointing corporate earnings results offset generally positive sentiment, shown in a rebound new orders for U.S. manufactured goods.

"Domestic earnings results have been terrible so we don't have any positive domestic factors. So the Nikkei needs a rise in foreign shares to extend its rally," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Nintendo Co Ltd on Thursday reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit and forecast a bigger-than-expected full-year loss.

Japan's corporate earnings results have been disappointing so far, although it is still early in the reporting season.

Out of the 13 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures so far, nearly 70 percent of them came in below market expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. That compares with 35 percent of the S&P 500 companies.

"The Dow Jones index is coming close to last year's high. A break above that will mean it will have recovered to pre-Lehman crisis level," Hirano said.

"People will be questioning whether the world economy is as better as pre-Lehman time and last time the Dow tested this area, it proved to be the best time to sell. But this time there's a flood of money so I don't think it will fall that much."

The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and 8,900, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,860 on Thursday, up 10 points or 0.1 percent from the Osaka close of 8,850.

The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8,849.47 on Thursday, pulling back from a three-month closing high hit the previous session, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.4 percent to 764.61.

Short term momentum indicators -- slow stochastics and Bollinger Bands -- show the Nikkei is posed for a retreat after recent rally.

The benchmark Nikkei is up 4.7 percent this month, and if the index were to finish with the current gains, it would be the best January performance since 1999.

STOCKS TO WATCH

--ELPIDA MEMORY INC

Elpida Memory is expected to post a 90 billion yen ($1.2 billion) group operating loss for the nine months ended December, taking a sharp turn for the worse as demand for computer memory chips slumped, the Nikkei business daily reported.

--NEC CORP

NEC said on Thursday it will slash 10,000 jobs, almost one in 10 of its workers, in a bid to cut costs as competition from foreign rivals including Apple Inc pushes it deep into the red.

--NINTENDO CO LTD

Nintendo posted a sharp drop in quarterly profit and forecast a bigger-than-expected full-year loss, its first at an operating level, as it battles a strong yen and its games devices lose ground to gadgets such as Apple's iPhone.

--HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO

Hitachi Construction Machinery said on Thursday that it expects industrywide demand for foreign-made excavators in China to decline by 30 percent in the year to March, more than its previous previous forecast of a 20 percent fall.

--UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP

Japanese arcade-game maker Universal Entertainment is in talks to get a local partner for its $2.0 billion gaming and entertainment complex in the Philippines capital of Manila set to be completed in 2014, its chairman said on Thursday. ($1 = 77.3100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)