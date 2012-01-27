* Nikkei rises 0.4 pct, set for third straight week of gains

* Komatsu rises, boosted by Caterpillar results

* Nintendo hits eight-year low after weak earnings

* NEC sinks after net loss forecast

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's shares advanced on Friday, edging back towards a three-month high, as investors took encouragement from signs of improving U.S. economic growth and shrugged off forecasts of big annual losses from NEC Corp and Nintendo Co Ltd.

The gains put on the benchmark Nikkei on track for its third week of climbs, and the Federal Reserve's statement this week that it would keep short-term interest rates "exceptionally low" at least until 2014 has served to underpin sentiment.

The Nikkei is up 5.1 percent this month, and if the index were to finish with current gains, it would be the best January performance since 1998.

Stefan Worrall, director of equity at Credit Suisse in Tokyo, said the market remained relatively bullish.

"There are the reasons to take profit but at the same time there has been a clear loosening of U.S. monetary policy it seems in the context of those (Fed) forecasts. We continue to to see underweight long only positions being normalised, which provides some buying pressure," he said.

Komatsu Ltd climbed 2.4 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co gained 0.8 percent after U.S. peer Caterpillar reported a 58 percent rise in quarterly earnings on record sales of construction and mining equipment, and forecast strong growth for this year.

The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 8,885.09 by the midday break, not too far from its three month high of 8,911.62 hit on Wednesday.

The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 766.32 .

APPLE IMPACT

Nintendo Co Ltd and NEC Corp slid, the latest casualties of Apple Inc's success with its iPhone.

Nintendo reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit and a bigger-than-expected forecast annual loss as its 3DS and Wii gaming devices failed to shine amid a consumer shift to iPhones and iPads. Its shares shed as much as 7.8 percent to hit an eight-year low.

NEC sank 7.1 percent after it warned on Thursday it would cut 10,000 jobs and post a net loss of 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) for the year ending March, because of weak demand for its smartphones amid the popularity of the iPhone in Japan.

Apple's success has taken the shine off Japanese electronic and tech companies, which have dominated the global industry in the 1980s and 1990s.

Based on Thursday's close, Apple's market capitalisation was 74 percent more than the combined valuation of Canon, Nintendo, Sony Corp, Panasaonic Corp, Toshiba Corp, Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp , Fujifim, Fujitsu Ltd, Sharp Corp , Tokyo Electron Ltd and Hoya Corp.

Out of the 13 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures so far, nearly 70 percent of them came in below market expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. That compares with 35 percent of the S&P 500 companies.

Although Japan's corporate earnings results have been disappointing so far, the pace of deterioration of Topix's earnings momentum -- analysts' upgrades minus downgrades as a precentage of total estimates -- moderated to minus 4.8 percent from December's minus 8.1 percent, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed, signalling a less gloomy outlook for corporate earnings.

Morgan Stanley MUFG analysts said, however, they preferred Asian shares excluding Japan to Japanese equities, though their year end target for the Topix at 850 was still 11 percent upside from the current level.

(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)