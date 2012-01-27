US STOCKS-Dow on track to break its 10-day record run
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's shares slipped on Friday, easing further from a three-month high hit earlier this week, after forecasts of big annual losses from NEC Corp , Nintendo Co Ltd and Nippon Steel Corp .
The Federal Reserve's announcement this week that it would keep short-term interest rates "exceptionally low" at least until 2014 have helped underpin sentiment, however.
The Nikkei closed 0.1 percent lower at 8,841.22, but was up 0.9 percent for the week -- its third week of gains.
The broader Topix eased 0.5 percent to 761.13. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
TORONTO, Feb 24 Canada's main stock index hit a two-week low in Friday, extending its pullback from a record high in a broad-based sell-off that included losses for its heavyweight energy and financial services groups as oil prices fell.
Feb 23 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said on Thursday it had raised its stake in specialty metals maker Arconic Inc to about 13 percent and stepped up pressure for the ouster of Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld.