TOKYO, Jan 30 The Nikkei share average is expected to trade in a narrow range on Monday after U.S. stocks cut losses to end little changed, though investors have so far been disappointed by Japanese corporate earnings.

Investors will also keep an eye on a European Union summit later in the day. The bloc's leaders will sign off on a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone and are expected to agree a balanced budget rule in national legislation, with unresolved problems in Greece casting a shadow over the discussions.

The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,750 and 8,900, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,825 on Friday, down 5 points or 0.1 percent from the Osaka close of 8,830.

"For the Nikkei to break through the 8,850 level, it needs positive domestic factors like Japanese corporate earnings," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"There has to be something concrete from domestic earnings that points to a positive environment in Japan, as well as a stable forex rate, which would also add to market expectations of a strong global recovery. However, the market still lacks those factors that would add that extra push for the Nikkei to aim higher."

Nishi said slower-than-expected U.S. growth in the fourth quarter of last year and the weaker dollar would weigh on Japanese equities.

The Nikkei fell 0.1 percent to 8,841.22 on Friday and the broader Topix index slipped 0.5 percent to 761.13, partly dragged down by weak earnings results.

Japan's corporate results have been disappointing, although it is still early in the reporting season.

Out of the 18 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures so far, 61 percent failed to meet market expectations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 36 percent for S&P 500 companies.

BNP Paribas recommended investors to take profits on Nikkei 2012 dividend futures, which were approaching the bank's forecast level, and switch to 2013 dividend futures.

"We are expecting Nikkei 225 companies to revise down their full FY earnings guidance (based on their low achievement rates, the strong yen and sluggish demand from China and EU during Sept-Dec 2011) and there is also a risk that a few might cut March 2012 dividend guidance," it said in a note.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- TONENGENERAL SEKIYU KK

Japan's second-largest refiner TonenGeneral said on Sunday it will buy 99 percent of the shares in ExxonMobil's Japanese unit, ExxonMobil Yugen Kaisha, for 302 billion yen ($3.94 billion) to improve efficiency.

-- NTT DOCOMO

NTT DoCoMo will ask Google Inc to modify its Android operating system so that smartphones using it put less pressure on networks, a move that could spark wider protests against the leading mobile software platform, the Nikkei business daily reported.

-- MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group net profit for the April-December period is expected to jump 40-50 percent to 800 billion yen ($10.43 billion), largely helped by the 290 billion yen goodwill it gained on the conversion of its Morgan Stanley shares to common stock, the Nikkei said.

Separately, the newspaper said Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ will promote Deputy President Nobuyuki Hirano to replace current President Katsunori Nagayasu as of April 1.

-- MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP

Mitsubishi Motors is expected to post a group operating profit of about 40 billion yen for the April-December term, tripling on the year, boosted by brisk new-car sales in Southeast Asia, the Nikkei said.

-- TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO

Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) is forecasting a 600 billion yen net loss for this fiscal year, the Nikkei said.

-- MITSUBISHI CORP

Mitsubishi Corp said on Friday it bought a 20 percent stake in Los Grobo's Ceagro, one of South America's top grain producers, the latest case of Asian trading companies jockeying to control the growing stream of grains across the Pacific. ($1 = 76.7350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau, Mari Saito and Takeshi Yoshiike; Editing by Michael Watson)