* Nikkei eases 0.6 pct, down for third straight session

* Mitsubishi Elec slumps 12.3 pct after govt suspends dealings

* Nippon Electric Glass, Omron fall after results

* Advantest jumps on profit outlook

By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito

TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's Nikkei average slipped on Monday, hurt by a slump in Mitsubishi Electric after the government suspended dealings with the firm, though news that Greece and its private creditors are on the verge of clinching a debt swap offered some support.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp sank 12.3 percent to 669 yen and was the heaviest traded stock by turnover on the main board after Japan's Defence Ministry said it had suspended dealings with the company, saying the manufacturer had overcharged for its services.

"In defense-related industries, it is difficult to switch from manufacturers from A to B because each manufacturer has a specialty. This is especially the case with space-related industries," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management

"The suspension may last for six months and they might get a fine but keep in mind that the company is a 3 trillion yen ($39.10 billion) annum company so the impact is limited."

A Tokyo-based dealer said the negative impact should be about 10 yen in earnings per share and that 660 yen looked to be the entry level for the stock.

The Nikkei was down 0.6 percent at 8,787.08 by the midday break, on track for its third straight session of losses after hitting a three-month high last week as Japan's corporate earnings results have so far disappointing.

"It's not so much a company specific problem. They just say the December quarter is weak, people are pushing out orders. As a result, we are seeing a slowdown. It's not as if it's a complete meltdown," a sales trader at a foreign brokerage said.

"You just have to expect earnings wouldn't be so great this quarter. The market will start to look through it."

The benchmark is still up 3.9 percent this month, heading for its best January performance since 1999.

Greece and its private creditors said on Saturday they were piecing together the final elements of a debt swap and expected to have a deal ready this week, crucial for sealing a new bailout for the debt-laden country and avoiding a chaotic default.

The broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to 757.59. Volume on the main board after the morning session was 51.4 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.

NEG FALLS, ADVANTEST JUMPS

Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd sank 10.4 percent to a two-month low after it reported a 53 percent year-on-year drop in net profit for the nine months ended December.

In response, Nomura lowered its full-year earnings forecast by 23 percent and its target price by 15.5 percent to 710 yen.

Omron Corp, an automated control equipment maker, shed 5.5 percent after its net profit for the nine months ended in December halved from a year ago period.

But Advantest, a major manufacturer of chip testers, jumped 8.7 pct to 790 yen after forecasting a small annual profit of 1 billion yen, which some analysts called a significant surprise.

It also forecast annual dividend of 15 yen, up from 10 yen a year ago, citing an expansion in operations and market share due to the integration with U.S. chip tester Verigy Ltd.

Japan's corporate results have been disappointing, although it is still early in the reporting season.

Out of the 18 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures so far, 61 percent failed to meet market expectations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 36 percent for S&P 500 companies.

BNP Paribas, however, recommended investors to take profits on Nikkei 2012 dividend futures, which were approaching the bank's forecast level, and switch to longer-dated 2013 dividend futures.

"We are expecting Nikkei 225 companies to revise down their full FY earnings guidance (based on their low achievement rates, the strong yen and sluggish demand from China and EU during Sept-Dec 2011) and there is also a risk that a few might cut March 2012 dividend guidance," it said in a note. ($1 = 76.7350 Japanese yen) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Chris Gallagher)