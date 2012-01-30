* Nikkei eases 0.6 pct, down for third straight session
* Mitsubishi Elec slumps 12.3 pct after govt suspends
dealings
* Nippon Electric Glass, Omron fall after results
* Advantest jumps on profit outlook
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's Nikkei average
slipped on Monday, hurt by a slump in Mitsubishi Electric after
the government suspended dealings with the firm, though news
that Greece and its private creditors are on the verge of
clinching a debt swap offered some support.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp sank 12.3 percent to 669
yen and was the heaviest traded stock by turnover on
the main board after Japan's Defence Ministry said it had
suspended dealings with the company, saying the manufacturer had
overcharged for its services.
"In defense-related industries, it is difficult to switch
from manufacturers from A to B because each manufacturer has a
specialty. This is especially the case with space-related
industries," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at
Chibagin Asset Management
"The suspension may last for six months and they might get a
fine but keep in mind that the company is a 3 trillion yen
($39.10 billion) annum company so the impact is limited."
A Tokyo-based dealer said the negative impact should be
about 10 yen in earnings per share and that 660 yen looked to be
the entry level for the stock.
The Nikkei was down 0.6 percent at 8,787.08 by the
midday break, on track for its third straight session of losses
after hitting a three-month high last week as Japan's corporate
earnings results have so far disappointing.
"It's not so much a company specific problem. They just say
the December quarter is weak, people are pushing out orders. As
a result, we are seeing a slowdown. It's not as if it's a
complete meltdown," a sales trader at a foreign brokerage said.
"You just have to expect earnings wouldn't be so great this
quarter. The market will start to look through it."
The benchmark is still up 3.9 percent this month, heading
for its best January performance since 1999.
Greece and its private creditors said on Saturday they were
piecing together the final elements of a debt swap and expected
to have a deal ready this week, crucial for sealing a new
bailout for the debt-laden country and avoiding a chaotic
default.
The broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to 757.59.
Volume on the main board after the morning session was 51.4
percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.
NEG FALLS, ADVANTEST JUMPS
Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd sank 10.4 percent to a
two-month low after it reported a 53 percent year-on-year drop
in net profit for the nine months ended December.
In response, Nomura lowered its full-year earnings forecast
by 23 percent and its target price by 15.5 percent to 710 yen.
Omron Corp, an automated control equipment maker,
shed 5.5 percent after its net profit for the nine months ended
in December halved from a year ago period.
But Advantest, a major manufacturer of chip
testers, jumped 8.7 pct to 790 yen after forecasting a small
annual profit of 1 billion yen, which some analysts called a
significant surprise.
It also forecast annual dividend of 15 yen, up from 10 yen a
year ago, citing an expansion in operations and market share due
to the integration with U.S. chip tester Verigy Ltd.
Japan's corporate results have been disappointing, although
it is still early in the reporting season.
Out of the 18 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly
figures so far, 61 percent failed to meet market expectations,
data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 36
percent for S&P 500 companies.
BNP Paribas, however, recommended investors to take profits
on Nikkei 2012 dividend futures, which were approaching the
bank's forecast level, and switch to longer-dated 2013 dividend
futures.
"We are expecting Nikkei 225 companies to revise down their
full FY earnings guidance (based on their low achievement rates,
the strong yen and sluggish demand from China and EU during
Sept-Dec 2011) and there is also a risk that a few might cut
March 2012 dividend guidance," it said in a note.
($1 = 76.7350 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Chris Gallagher)