* Nikkei dips before U.S. jobs data
* Sony bounces on hopes of new CEO
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data, though Sony Corp
soared as traders said investors were hoping its new
CEO would turn things around after it forecast a $2.9 billion
annual loss.
Sony surged 6.9 percent, while the Topix electric machinery
subindex was the top sectoral performer, up 1.5
percent.
"There is some confidence in the CEO (Kazuo Hirai). It
certainly can't get much worse," a sales trader at a foreign
brokerage said.
Hirai, a 51-year-old Sony veteran known for reviving the
PlayStation gaming operations through aggressive cost-cutting,
replaces Howard Stringer as CEO in April.
"Sony looks incredibly cheap ... Even though the numbers
were bad, they were not the shocking erosion of a fundamental
sort of value of the company's asset that happened two days ago
with Sharp," the trader said.
The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 8,846.69, though
it is still up 4.6 percent for the year, while the broader Topix
was flat at 762.12.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due at 1330 GMT, likely rose by
150,000 after increasing 200,000 in December, according to a
Reuters survey. The unemployment rate is seen holding steady at
a near three-year low of 8.5 percent.
Other gainers in the electric machinery sector included
Canon, which advanced 2.7 percent after it said it will
buy back up to 50 billion yen ($656.60 million) of its own
shares between Feb. 3 and March 19.
Panasonic Corp gained 2 percent despite media
reports that it will increase its forecast loss for the year to
March to more than 700 billion yen ($9.2 billion), hurt by
losses from acquiring Sanyo Electric and a slowdown in global
demand.
Panasonic is due to announce its quarterly earnings and
latest forecasts later in the day.
Softbank Corp, however, shed 2.9 percent after it
reported lower year-on-year operating profit and average revenue
per user -- a key gauge for telecom operators -- for the third
quarter.
Japan's corporate earnings results have been disappointing
so far.
"Although there is a downward earnings revision rush right
now, the market is already looking ahead to the next quarter.
Autos, for example, are expected to post profits and there are
already signs of strength from sales numbers in Japan and the
United States," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, a strategist at Okasan
Securities.
"When the U.S. volatility index is treading around
20, foreign investors do not buy Japanese equities. But when Vix
breaks below 20 -- it's around 17 today -- foreign buying of
Japanese stocks accelerates, which explains recent volumes and
foreign net buying over the last four weeks."
Out of the 91 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly
figures, two-thirds of them failed to meet market expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. That compared with
one-third of S&P 500 companies.
BNP Paribas was downbeat on Japanese equities, recommending
investors go long on Germany's DAX and short on the
Nikkei, citing cheaper valuations in the German index and the
strong yen.
"Both indices are heavily weighted with cyclicals but the
Nikkei has a little more. This can be seen during past
recessions where DAX earnings haven't fallen by as much," BNP
Paribas wrote in a note to clients. "The combination of the
rally in the yen with a trend for defensiveness is further
hurting the Nikkei.
"The DAX has the opposite scenario."
($1 = 76.1500 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Michael Watson)