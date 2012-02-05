TOKYO, Feb 6 Japan's leading share index
is expected to open higher on Monday as the U.S. economy showed
further improvement with forecast-beating jobs data, raising
hopes for Japanese companies, which have disappointed in the
latest quarterly earnings season.
The U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine
months in January and the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped
to a new three-year low of 8.3 percent, giving a boost to
commodity prices and U.S. equities.
Concerns over Greece may limit gains, however. Greece's
coalition parties must tell the European Union by Monday whether
they accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal as EU
patience wears thin with political dithering in Athens over
implementing reforms.
"There will be profit-taking by Japanese investors when the
Nikkei gets close to the 9,000 mark," said Toshiyuki Kanayama,
market analyst at Monex Securities.
The Nikkei average was likely to trade between 8,850
and 9,000, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago
<0#NIY:> closed at 8,910 on Friday, up 70 points, or 0.8
percent, from the Osaka close of 8,840.
The Nikkei closed 0.5 percent lower at 8,831.93 on
Friday, while the broader Topix index eased 0.2 percent
to 760.69.
Japan's corporate earnings results have been disappointing
so far. Out of 109 Nikkei companies that have reported, two
thirds of them failed to meet market expectations, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data showed. That compares with just one-third
of S&P 500 companies.
According to Nomura, mutual funds stepped up their net
selling of Japanese equities, with $211 million outflows for the
week of Jan 26 to Feb 1 after $54 million outflows the previous
week.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--ELPIDA MEMORY INC
The death of Micron Technology's Chairman and CEO
Steve Appleton could waylay a possible acquisition of troubled
Japanese rival Elpida Memory.
--OLYMPUS CORP
Troubled Olympus said on Sunday it will hold an
extraordinary shareholders meeting on April 20, when it is
expected to seek approval of a new management team.
Separately, its former Chief Executive Michael Woodford, who
blew the whistle on the affair, said official investigations
into a fraud at Olympus are highly likely to lead to further
revelations on the scandal soon.
--PANASONIC CORP
Panasonic warned of a record annual $10.2 billion net loss,
joining beleaguered rivals Sony and Sharp in a sea of red ink as
they struggle to fix their broken TV businesses and show they
have not lost their way.
--MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP
Mitsubishi Motors has formed a plan to stop manufacturing
vehicles in Europe by around 2013 as it shifts its focus to
emerging markets, the Nikkei business daily said.
--MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, SUMITOMO MITSUI
FINANCIAL GROUP, MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP
Switzerland is investigating 12 U.S., European and Japanese
banks suspected of conspiring to manipulate interbank lending
rates used to set interest rates on hundreds of trillions of
dollars of securities.
