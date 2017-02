TOKYO, Feb 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent in early trade on Monday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted hopes of further improvement in the U.S. economy.

The Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at 8,935.65, while the broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to 770.32. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)