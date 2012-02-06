* Nikkei rises to highest level since early November
* Nikon at 20-month high after revising up f'casts
* Panasonic surges 7 pct, all bad news seen out
* Elpida lower after Micron CEO dies
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Feb 6 Japan's Nikkei share average
advanced to a three-month high on Monday as the U.S. economy
showed further improvement with forecast-beating jobs data,
boosting hopes for Japanese firms, which have disappointed in
the latest quarterly earnings season.
The improving jobs data lowered the chance of further
stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve and supported the dollar
against the yen.
"That's pretty big for exporters," said Nicholas Smith,
Japan strategist at CLSA.
"This time around, you are likely to get global trade growth
at the same time as a weaker yen and playing on strong
operational gearing. Both together should be pretty good for
corporate profits."
Japan's corporate earnings results have been disappointing
so far. Out of 109 Nikkei companies that have reported, two
thirds of them failed to meet market expectations, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data showed. That compares with just one-third
of S&P 500 companies.
Smith recommended investors buy automakers and Nomura
Holdings to tap into the better growth picture.
Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and
Honda Motor Co rose between 2.7 and 3.6 percent, while
Nomura added 3.7 percent and and Mizuho Financial Group
climbed 2.5 percent.
The Nikkei was up 1.3 percent at 8,943.07 and the
broader Topix rose 1.4 percent to 771.60, shrugging off
worries over Greece whose coalition parties must tell the
European Union by Monday whether they accept the painful terms
of a new bailout deal.
Among bluechips, Panasonic Corp surged 7.2 percent.
Nomura said Panasonic's writedowns for its Sanyo Electric unit
marked "the end of bad news" after the company warned on Friday
of a record annual $10.2 billion net loss, but the brokerage
said the outlook for business conditions remained unclear.
Others also made robust gains on the back of U.S.
jobs and factory orders data.
"You shouldn't base your investment on one set of data but
these are two points of data that reinforce the cyclical
argument," said Naomi Fink, head of Japan strategy at Jefferies
Japan.
Sony Corp gained 4.7 percent on Monday and Canon
Inc added 1.4 percent.
Fink said automakers had rebounded sharply this year on
improving signs of the U.S. markets, but other cyclical sectors,
such as electronics, and glass and ceramic had lagged.
Nikon Corp soared 10.9 percent to a 20-month high
after it doubled its net profit forecast for the year to March.
Elpida Memory Inc slipped 2.3 percent to 339 yen
after U.S. rival Micron Technology Inc CEO and chairman
Steve Appleton died in a plane crash on Friday, casting doubt
over whether possible acquisition plans for the troubled
Japanese company can move forward.
According to Nomura, mutual funds stepped up their net
selling of Japanese equities, with $211 million outflows for the
week of Jan 26 to Feb 1 after $54 million outflows the previous
week.
