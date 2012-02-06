* Nikkei rises to highest level since early November
* Nikon at near 21-month high after revising up f'casts
* Panasonic surges 7 pct, all bad news seen out
* Elpida lower after Micron CEO dies
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Feb 6 Japan's Nikkei share average
advanced to a three-month high on Monday as the U.S. economy
showed further improvement with forecast-beating jobs data,
boosting hopes for Japanese firms, which have disappointed in
the latest quarterly earnings season.
The improving jobs data has lowered the chance of further
stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve and supported the dollar
against the yen.
"That's pretty big for exporters," said Nicholas Smith,
Japan strategist at CLSA.
"This time around, you are likely to get global trade growth
at the same time as a weaker yen and playing on strong
operational gearing. Both together should be pretty good for
corporate profits."
Japan's corporate earnings results have been weak so far.
Out of 109 Nikkei companies that have reported, two thirds of
them failed to meet market expectations, Thomson Reuters
StarMine data showed. That compares with just one-third of S&P
500 companies.
Smith recommended investors buy automakers and Nomura
Holdings to tap into the better growth picture.
Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and
Honda Motor Co rose between 2.6 and 3.3 percent, while
Nomura added 3.4 percent and and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
climbed 1.9 percent.
By the midday break, the Nikkei was up 1.1 percent
at 8,924.98 and the broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to
769.07, shrugging off worries over Greece whose coalition
parties must tell the European Union by Monday whether they
accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal.
Volume on the Topix after the morning session was 72 percent
of its full daily average for the past 90 days.
PANASONIC, NIKON JUMP
Among bluechips, Panasonic Corp surged 7.2 percent.
Nomura said Panasonic's writedowns for its Sanyo Electric unit
marked "the end of bad news" after the company warned on Friday
of a record annual $10.2 billion net loss, but the brokerage
said the outlook for business conditions remained unclear.
Others also made robust gains on the back of U.S.
jobs and factory orders data.
"You shouldn't base your investment on one set of data but
these are two points of data that reinforce the cyclical
argument," said Naomi Fink, head of Japan strategy at Jefferies
Japan.
Sony Corp gained 4.1 percent on Monday and Canon
Inc added 1.2 percent.
Fink said automakers had rebounded sharply this year on
improving signs of the U.S. markets, but other cyclical sectors,
such as electronics, and glass and ceramic had lagged.
Nikon Corp soared 10.5 percent to a near 21-month
high after it doubled its net profit forecast for the year to
March.
Elpida Memory Inc slipped 2.6 percent after U.S.
rival Micron Technology Inc CEO and chairman Steve
Appleton died in a plane crash on Friday, casting doubt over
whether possible acquisition plans for the troubled Japanese
company can move forward.
Deutsche Bank said domestic investors were net sellers of
Nikkei futures contracts by 38.1 billion yen ($497.49 million)
last week, while foreign investors were net buyers of stocks by
43.7 billion yen and Nikkei futures contracts by 115.4 billion
yen.
"Historically, when domestic investors are net sellers of
Nikkei futures contracts, it has been a positive for the stock
index over the subsequent two weeks," it said in a note.
($1 = 76.5850 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)