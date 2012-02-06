* Nikkei rises to highest level since early November

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, Feb 6 Japan's Nikkei share average advanced to a three-month high on Monday as the U.S. economy showed further improvement with forecast-beating jobs data, boosting hopes for Japanese firms, which have disappointed in the latest quarterly earnings season.

The improving jobs data has lowered the chance of further stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve and supported the dollar against the yen.

"That's pretty big for exporters," said Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA.

"This time around, you are likely to get global trade growth at the same time as a weaker yen and playing on strong operational gearing. Both together should be pretty good for corporate profits."

Japan's corporate earnings results have been weak so far. Out of 109 Nikkei companies that have reported, two thirds of them failed to meet market expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. That compares with just one-third of S&P 500 companies.

Smith recommended investors buy automakers and Nomura Holdings to tap into the better growth picture.

Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co rose between 2.6 and 3.3 percent, while Nomura added 3.4 percent and and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbed 1.9 percent.

By the midday break, the Nikkei was up 1.1 percent at 8,924.98 and the broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to 769.07, shrugging off worries over Greece whose coalition parties must tell the European Union by Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal.

Volume on the Topix after the morning session was 72 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.

PANASONIC, NIKON JUMP

Among bluechips, Panasonic Corp surged 7.2 percent. Nomura said Panasonic's writedowns for its Sanyo Electric unit marked "the end of bad news" after the company warned on Friday of a record annual $10.2 billion net loss, but the brokerage said the outlook for business conditions remained unclear.

Others also made robust gains on the back of U.S. jobs and factory orders data.

"You shouldn't base your investment on one set of data but these are two points of data that reinforce the cyclical argument," said Naomi Fink, head of Japan strategy at Jefferies Japan.

Sony Corp gained 4.1 percent on Monday and Canon Inc added 1.2 percent.

Fink said automakers had rebounded sharply this year on improving signs of the U.S. markets, but other cyclical sectors, such as electronics, and glass and ceramic had lagged.

Nikon Corp soared 10.5 percent to a near 21-month high after it doubled its net profit forecast for the year to March.

Elpida Memory Inc slipped 2.6 percent after U.S. rival Micron Technology Inc CEO and chairman Steve Appleton died in a plane crash on Friday, casting doubt over whether possible acquisition plans for the troubled Japanese company can move forward.

Deutsche Bank said domestic investors were net sellers of Nikkei futures contracts by 38.1 billion yen ($497.49 million) last week, while foreign investors were net buyers of stocks by 43.7 billion yen and Nikkei futures contracts by 115.4 billion yen.

"Historically, when domestic investors are net sellers of Nikkei futures contracts, it has been a positive for the stock index over the subsequent two weeks," it said in a note. ($1 = 76.5850 Japanese yen) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)