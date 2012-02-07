TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei share average pulled back from a three-month high on Tuesday as a delay in Greece's response to the painful terms for a new bailout dampened growing optimism over the U.S. economic outlook.

The Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 8,902.64, while the broader Topix was down 0.1 percent at 769.25.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau, Hideyuki Sano and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Joseph Radford)