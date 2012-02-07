* Nikkei eases 0.2 pct, retreating from a 3-month high

* Japan Tobacco hits 3-week high after raising guidance

* Shippers rise; Baltic Dry Index ends 33-day losing run

* Dainippon Screen sinks on weak orders outlook

By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito

TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei share average pulled back from a three-month high on Tuesday as a delay in Greece's response to the painful terms for a new bailout tempered increasing optimism over the U.S. economic outlook.

"This is mostly profit-taking and not panicked selling on the Greek default concerns. There is a strong sense of belief that the Greek bailout will be decided at the last minute," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Gains in Japan Tobacco and shippers offered some support to the Nikkei, which slipped 0.2 percent to 8,913.44 by the midday break after hitting a three-month closing high on Monday following forecast-beating U.S. jobs data.

Japan Tobacco surged 5.2 percent to a three-week high after it raised its operating profit forecast to 365 billion yen ($4.8 billion), up 11 percent from its previous estimate, thanks to stronger cigarette sales in Japan. It also raised its annual dividend forecast by 12.5 percent to 9,000 yen per share.

Shippers rose sharply, with the sea transport subindex up 4.1 percent to become the best sectoral gainer, after the Baltic Dry Index, a barometer of demand for shipping, snapped a 33-session losing run.

A trader at a foreign brokerage said investors were covering their short positions as shippers were among the most shorted stocks.

Kawasaki Kisen, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Nippon Yusen climbed between 3.3 and 4 percent, while Meiji Shipping jumped 25 percent.

The broader Topix was up 0.2 percent at 771.71.

Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo, said it was encouraging to see Japanese equities consolidating at these levels despite worries in the United States that the January rally in equities was petering out.

"The market is still not rolling over yet," he said.

REMAIN UPBEAT

The Topix is up 5.9 percent this year, helped by a brightening outlook for the United States and despite disappointing corporate earnings so far.

Around two-third of the 114 Nikkei companies that have reported have failed to meet market expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. That compares with just one-third of S&P 500 companies.

But others noted further gains are likely to be difficult.

"Corporate results in Japan have been quite bad and although all the bad news is out now, there's no incentive for investors to buy further," SMBC Nikko Securities' Sakagami said.

"What we are seeing is primarily buying back of stocks that were sold off before earnings announcements and market participants are not actively buying stocks on hopes for the next quarter."

With the recent gains, the Topix carries a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12, a level not seen since early August, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.

Also aiding the market on Tuesday was gains in Kansai Electric Power Co, up 4.6 percent after the Yomiuri newspaper said the government aims to restart reactors at the utility's Ohi nuclear power plant around April pending local authorities' approval.

Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co, however, sank 6.7 percent, hurt by a weak outlook for orders in the January-March quarter, analysts said.

Toyota Motor Corp eased 0.4 percent ahead of its earnings after the market close.

"Everyone knows the (Toyota) results will be hit by the disasters last year and most of the negative news is already priced into Toyota shares, but investors are anxious to just see the numbers because of the impact it will have on all auto-related stocks," said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities. ($1 = 76.6000 Japanese yen) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)