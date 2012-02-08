BRIEF-Eurasian minerals to raise up to $7 mln by private placement
TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average closed above the 9,000-mark for the first time in three months on Wednesday, boosted by a better-than-expected profit outlook from Toyota Motor Corp and optimism over U.S. economic growth.
The Nikkei ended 1.1 percent higher at 9,015.59, not too far from its 200-day moving average near 9,063, while the broader Topix climbed 1.2 percent to 782.34. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 22 Canadian meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods reported a smaller-than-expected profit on Wednesday and also said it would allow its biggest shareholder to take a bigger stake in the company.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 Protesters opposed to the Dakota Access pipeline braced for a showdown with authorities as some vowed to defy Wednesday's deadline to abandon the camp they have occupied for months to halt the project.