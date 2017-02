TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average steadied in early trade on Friday after Greece's political leaders agreed to a long-delayed deal on a second bailout though investors remained wary whether Athens can deliver the reforms.

Trading was expected to be volatile with an option expiry.

The Nikkei was flat at 9,000.05, while the broader Topix steadied at 784.42. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)