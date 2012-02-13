* Nikkei up 0.3 pct, resistance at 200-day moving average
* Shrugs off bigger-than-expected Japan Q4 GDP contraction
* Softbank jumps on report of lead in mobile spectrum race
* Fanuc gains on report to double domestic tools output
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
advanced on Monday after Greek lawmakers approved a highly
unpopular austerity bill in return for a second bailout from the
European Union and International Monetary Fund to avoid a
chaotic default.
Softbank Corp surged 3.1 percent after the Nikkei
business daily said it looked to "have the inside track" to
receive the high speed frequency 900MHz band that four mobile
operators are competing for.
The Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 8,974.97, with its
200-day moving average near 9,055 acting as resistance, while
the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 780.77.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 6.1 percent so far this year,
boosted by a brightening outlook for the U.S. economy and an
injection of 489 billion euros ($644.9 billion) in three-year
loans by the European Central Bank.
Shoji Hirakawa, chief strategist at UBS, was upbeat on the
market.
"I recommend the exporters, especially the high tech sector,
and also the high beta and low price-to-book ratio (stocks). A
typical sector would be financial sector," he said, adding that
investors should sell defensive stocks.
Hirakawa said the market had discounted Japan's economy
shrinking a bigger-than-expected 0.6 percent in
October-December.
"The key point is not this quarter's growth, last quarter's
growth but next fiscal year's growth from April. The Diet passed
a supplementary budget in November," he said, referring to
planned reconstruction after last March's massive earthquake and
tsunami.
Mitsuibishi UFJ Financial Group put on 0.5 percent
and Mizuho Financial Group added 1.6 percent.
Fanuc Ltd climbed 2.9 percent, reversing two
sessions of losses, after a report that the industrial robot
maker plans to build a new factory near Tokyo to double its
domestic output capacity of machine tools that produce
smartphone parts by the end of the year.
Nomura analysts added electric appliances & precision
instruments and steel & nonferrous metals to their long
candidate list, citing receding concerns of a global recession.
"We are now long the (electric appliances & precision
instruments) sector as we expect it to outperform based on its
strong correlation with market sentiment," they said in a note.
But some investors were wary of a pullback after hefty gains
since the start of the year.
The Nikkei volatility index added 0.5 percent on
Monday, indicating wariness among market players. The higher the
volatility index, the lower the risk appetite.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)