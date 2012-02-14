* Nikkei slips 0.2 pct but still near 9,000

* Insurers fall after MS&AD cuts guidance on Thai floods

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Tuesday but still hovered near the 9,000 level, with non-life insurers underperforming after MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings cut guidance on heavy losses on the flooding in Thailand.

MS&AD Insurance dropped 2.8 percent after it forecast a net loss of 145 billion yen ($1.9 billion) for the year to March, compared with a previous estimate of a 6 billion yen net profit.

The non-life insurer said it now expects 236 billion yen in payouts.

Peers NKSJ Holdings Inc shed 2.9 percent and Tokio Holdings Inc eased 1 percent, while the insurance subindex fell 1.3 percent to become the worst sectoral performer.

By the midday break, the Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,985.79, with the 200-day moving average near 9,052 acting as resistance.

The Nikkei volatility index fell 3.8 percent, indicating some easing in investor wariness. The lower the volatility, the higher the risk appetite.

"We are struggling at the 9,000 level ... There isn't a jolt in the market to really lift the whole thing higher," a sales trader at a foreign brokerage said, but adding that the recent increase in buying by foreign investors was a positive.

The benchmark Nikkei is up 6.3 percent so far this year as a brightening outlook for the U.S. economy and an injection of 489 billion euros ($646 billion) of three-year loans by the European Central Bank to boost liquidity outweighed disappointing Japanese corporate earnings.

"The market could be getting ahead of itself," said Naomi Fink, head of Japan strategy at Jefferies Japan.

"My target for the Nikkei at March is 9,000. Even though I am still positive for 2012, there is still a lot of interim volatility and I am not looking to suddenly upgrading by the end of March. There is still a lot of unresolved issues."

Uncertainty over Greece continues to be major factor hanging over financial markets, as it still faces a tough job in persuading the European Union and IMF to save it from bankruptcy even after parliament approved savage extra budget cuts.

It faces a sovereign default unless it receives 130 billion euros in fresh aid by March 20.

The broader Topix eased 0.3 percent to 779.62. Volume on the main board after the morning session was 53 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.

Domestic investors have been cashing in recent gains.

Equity mutual funds based in Japan suffered net outflows for a fourth straight month in January, the longest such spell in 15 years, though a recovery in global share prices pushed up asset value by nearly 3 percent.

The Bank of Japan ends a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, and although the market consensus is for no policy shift, some analysts say it may expand its 55 trillion yen ($710 billion) liquidity-boosting programme by raising the 20 trillion yen asset-buying portion, mostly by purchasing more Japanese government bonds.

Some believe the BOJ may also respond to pressure to set a Fed-style explicit inflation target by using stronger language to describe its commitment to beating deflation.

Other decliners on Tuesday included Nomura Holdings, down 1 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded Japan's largest investment bank to "underperform" from "neutral", saying the recent rally in the stock had taken above its fair value.

Nomura has risen 33 percent this year after last year's nearly 55 percent battering.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch also cut Daiwa Securities Group Inc to "underperform" from "neutral". Daiwa Securities shares were down 1.8 percent.

According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the securities subindex carries a 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of nearly 20. That compares with 11.9 for the Topix. ($1 = 77.4100 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)