BRIEF-Ethicon announces agreement to acquire Torax Medical
* financial terms of transaction have not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in Tuesday's afternoon session after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy by increasing its asset-buying programme to help the economy mired in deflation and weighed down by a strong yen.
The Japanese currency weakened against the dollar following the BOJ's announcement that it would add 10 trillion yen ($130 billion) to its asset buying and lending scheme, under which it buys government and private debt and lends cheap funds against various types of collateral.
Exporters benefited, with Toyota Motor Corp up 1.8 percent, Canon Inc adding 1.7 percent and TDK Corp climbing 2.4 percent.
The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 9,054.45 to just above its 200-day moving average near 9,052, while the Nikkei volatility index shed 6 percent to a two-week low, indicating improving risk appetite among investors.
However, some were sceptical about the strength of the market's reaction.
"Cash volume is not massive today. I don't know how much conviction is at the back of this move," a dealer at a foreign bank said.
"It's moving the yen a little bit, moving the index a bit but it's not massive."
The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 786.10. ($1 = 77.4100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Windstream completes $580 million term loan, extending maturity to 2024
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3082, or 76.44 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the yield curve * 10-year yield hits one-week low at 1.694 percent TORONTO, Feb 17 The Canadian dollar edged only slightly lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices fell, with losses limited as investors awaited clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's policies on tax and trade. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, were pressured by growing global stocks. U.S