CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges only slightly lower as oil falls

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3082, or 76.44 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the yield curve * 10-year yield hits one-week low at 1.694 percent TORONTO, Feb 17 The Canadian dollar edged only slightly lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices fell, with losses limited as investors awaited clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's policies on tax and trade. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, were pressured by growing global stocks. U.S