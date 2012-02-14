BRIEF-Ethicon announces agreement to acquire Torax Medical
* financial terms of transaction have not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday to end at its 200-day moving average after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy by increasing its asset-buying programme to help an economy mired in deflation and hurt by a strong yen.
The Nikkei closed 0.6 percent higher at 9,052.07, touching its 200-day moving average , while the broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 786.80. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)
* financial terms of transaction have not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Windstream completes $580 million term loan, extending maturity to 2024
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3082, or 76.44 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the yield curve * 10-year yield hits one-week low at 1.694 percent TORONTO, Feb 17 The Canadian dollar edged only slightly lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices fell, with losses limited as investors awaited clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's policies on tax and trade. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, were pressured by growing global stocks. U.S