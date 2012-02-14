TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei average is
expected to open higher on Wednesday, with exporters benefiting
from more yen weakness after the Bank of Japan boosted its asset
buying programme and set an inflation target of 1 percent to
pull the economy out of deflation.
"The exchange rates are getting favourable (for exporters,"
said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
The yen fell to its lowest in 3-1/2 months against the
dollar. The U.S. currency was at 78.45 yen.
"Share prices have risen in Asian countries that have
introduced inflation targeting," Kinouchi said.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,000 and
9,150, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:>
closed at 9,100 on Tuesday, up 40 points or 0.4 percent from the
Osaka close of 9,060.
The Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent to 9,052.07 on Tuesday, a
fresh three-month closing high and touching its 200-day moving
average, after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased monetary
policy.
The broader Topix index ended 0.7 percent higher at
786.80.
A trader said investors were likely to be reluctant to test
the upside ahead of the euro zone finance ministers' telephone
conference call later in the day over a 130 billion euro ($171
billion) bailout for Greece to avert a default.
The ministers dropped plans for a face-to-face meeting on
Greece's new international bailout, saying political leaders in
Athens had failed to provide the required commitment to reform.
A Greek government source said conservative party leader Antonis
Samaras was expected to deliver a letter of commitment to the
country's international lenders on Wednesday.
U.S. stocks cut losses to end little changed on Tuesday
following the news.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 7 percent so far this year as a
brightening outlook for the U.S. economy and an injection of 489
billion euros of three-year loans by the European Central Bank
to boost liquidity outweighed disappointing Japanese corporate
earnings.
Out of 155 Nikkei companies that have reported, 64
percent failed to meet market expectations, Thomson Reuters
StarMine data showed. That compares with 32 percent for S&P 500
companies.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- ELPIDA MEMORY INC
Elpida Memory flagged doubts over its ability to continue as
a going concern, as the world's third-largest maker of DRAM
chips has not yet been able to agree on support from banks and
the government ahead of debt repayment deadlines.
-- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Christopher Wendel has left his job as global head of equity
sales at Nomura, the Japanese investment bank said in an
internal memo obtained by Reuters, as it continues with its $1.2
billion cost-cutting drive.
-- GLORY LTD
Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said on Tuesday it
would sell Talaris, a provider of cash-counting equipment, to
Japan's Glory Ltd for 650 million pounds ($1 billion), twice the
value of its original investment.
-- TONENGENERAL SEKIYU KK
The Japanese refinery group, in which Exxon Mobil
has a stake, said on Tuesday it would announce by the end of the
year at the earliest its plans to meet government rules on
improving its efficiency.
-- SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP
Talks between Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, a unit of
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and WestLB over the
sale of the German bank's corporate lending business have
collapsed mainly due to differences over valuations, two sources
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
(Reporting by Dominic Lau, Hideyuki Sano and Takeshi Yoshiike;
Editing by Michael Watson)