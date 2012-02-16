TOKYO, Feb 16 Japan's Nikkei share average ended a three-day rally and eased from a six-month high on Thursday as investors took profits after hefty gains on the back of easing steps this week from the Bank of Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 9,234.16, while the broader Topix edged down 0.4 percent at 800.19. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)