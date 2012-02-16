Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TOKYO, Feb 16 Japan's Nikkei share average ended a three-day rally and eased from a six-month high on Thursday as investors took profits after hefty gains on the back of easing steps this week from the Bank of Japan.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 9,234.16, while the broader Topix edged down 0.4 percent at 800.19. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).
LONDON, Feb 20 Kraft Heinz's dropped bid to buy Unilever is the third-largest M&A deal to collapse, according to Thomson Reuters data, adding to a recent run of failures that highlights the appetite for the pursuit of audacious mega-mergers.