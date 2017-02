TOKYO, Feb 16 Japan's Nikkei stock average retreated from a six-month high in choppy trade on Thursday, but sentiment remained upbeat on the back of easing steps from the Bank of Japan that have weakened the yen.

The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 9,238.10, while the broader Topix eased 0.3 percent to 800.25. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)