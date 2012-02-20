GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares notch 19-month highs, dollar firm
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.6 percent to break above the one-year moving average in early trade on Monday, encouraged by China's move to stimulate growth by cutting the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve.
The Nikkei climbed 148.43 points to 9,532.49, while the broader Topix was up 1.4 percent at 821.48. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Watson)
Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage: