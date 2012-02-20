TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.6 percent to break above the one-year moving average in early trade on Monday, encouraged by China's move to stimulate growth by cutting the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve.

The Nikkei climbed 148.43 points to 9,532.49, while the broader Topix was up 1.4 percent at 821.48. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Watson)