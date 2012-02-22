* Nikkei rises 0.6 pct to above 9,500 after China flash PMI
* Automakers extends gains, Komatsu trims losses
* NTT Docomo surges, promises stable network
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei stock average
extended gains in Wednesday's afternoon session to above 9,500
after data showed that China's manufacturing sector rose to a
four-month high in February although it remained in contraction
territory.
The HSBC flash purchasing managers index, the earliest
indicator of China's industrial activity, rose to 49.7 in
February from 48.8 in January. The PMI has been below 50, which
demarcates expansion from contraction, for most of the last
eight months.
The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 9,523.20 after ending
the morning session at 9,477.59. The benchmark has faced stiff
resistance at the 9,500 level for the past two sessions, where
selling pressure accelerates.
Shoji Hirakawa, chief strategist at UBS, said expectations
of monetary easing by major central banks would boost equities
and Japanese stocks, which have low book value, tend to
outperform in such situation.
"The index is trying to break the 10,000 mark as early as
March," he said, adding that if not, it would reach close to
that level at 9,800.
The Nikkei China 50 index, comprising 50 Japanese
stocks with significant exposure to China, climbed 0.3 percent
after ending the morning session 0.3 percent lower.
Automakers extended gains after the PMI data, with Nissan
Motor Co up 1.9 percent, Toyota Motor Corp
adding 1.8 percent and Honda Motor Co gaining 1.5
percent.
Construction machinery firm Komatsu Ltd, which
makes more than 20 percent of its construction machinery sales
in China, pared losses, down 0.4 percent to 2,401 yen. It ended
the morning session at 2,371 yen.
The broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 822.73.
NTT DoCoMo rose 2.1 percent after it said on
Tuesday it had taken steps to ensure stable service for
smartpones following large-scale glitches last year.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)