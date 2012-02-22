* Nikkei rises 0.6 pct to above 9,500 after China flash PMI

* Automakers extends gains, Komatsu trims losses

* NTT Docomo surges, promises stable network

TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei stock average extended gains in Wednesday's afternoon session to above 9,500 after data showed that China's manufacturing sector rose to a four-month high in February although it remained in contraction territory.

The HSBC flash purchasing managers index, the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, rose to 49.7 in February from 48.8 in January. The PMI has been below 50, which demarcates expansion from contraction, for most of the last eight months.

The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 9,523.20 after ending the morning session at 9,477.59. The benchmark has faced stiff resistance at the 9,500 level for the past two sessions, where selling pressure accelerates.

Shoji Hirakawa, chief strategist at UBS, said expectations of monetary easing by major central banks would boost equities and Japanese stocks, which have low book value, tend to outperform in such situation.

"The index is trying to break the 10,000 mark as early as March," he said, adding that if not, it would reach close to that level at 9,800.

The Nikkei China 50 index, comprising 50 Japanese stocks with significant exposure to China, climbed 0.3 percent after ending the morning session 0.3 percent lower.

Automakers extended gains after the PMI data, with Nissan Motor Co up 1.9 percent, Toyota Motor Corp adding 1.8 percent and Honda Motor Co gaining 1.5 percent.

Construction machinery firm Komatsu Ltd, which makes more than 20 percent of its construction machinery sales in China, pared losses, down 0.4 percent to 2,401 yen. It ended the morning session at 2,371 yen.

The broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 822.73.

NTT DoCoMo rose 2.1 percent after it said on Tuesday it had taken steps to ensure stable service for smartpones following large-scale glitches last year. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)