* Nikkei rises to 6-1/2-month high
* Strategists say it could be ripe for correction
* Kyocera falls after Merrill downgrade
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
extended its rally and rose to a 6-1/2-month high on Friday
above 9,600, heading for its best February performance in two
decades.
After the Nikkei ramped up 9.4 percent this month and 13.9
percent this year, strategists expect it to pull back in the
near term, however.
"I think the correction will come in March and April and it
will fall back towards 9,000 or so due to earnings forecasts
being revised down for next fiscal year," said Ryota Sakagami,
chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"That will weigh on the Japanese market."
The Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 9,630.19 and the
broader Topix added 0.6 percent to 834.33, boosted by a
weaker yen.
Honda Motor Co added 0.8 percent and Toyota Motor
Corp gained 0.5 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei was deep in "overbought" territory,
with the 14-day relative strength index at 81. Seventy or above
is considered overbought.
Other technical indicators remained positive, however. The
Nikkei's 25-day moving average broke above its 200-day average
to form a "golden cross" on charts, while a golden cross was
already formed with the 13-week and 26-week moving averages.
Nomura technical analyst Shoichiro Yamauchi said he expected
the rally to pause for a week or two before the Nikkei tested
10,000, a level not seen since early August.
"We see the next upside target as the 8 July 2011 rally high
of 10,207, close also to the 10,169 level representing a rise of
twice the magnitude of the decline from the October 2011 high to
the November low, but we think a cooling off period of a week or
two will be needed before an attempt is made at the 10,000
level," Yamauchi said in a note.
Global equities have been buoyed by a run of strong economic
data out of the United States, as well as the European Central
Bank's liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion euros and
further easing steps by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of
England.
Kyocera Corp lost 2.2 percent on Friday after Bank
of America Merrill Lynch downgraded the electronics firm to
"hold" from "buy and cut its price target to 7,200 yen from
8,000.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Watson)