TOKYO, Feb 27 Japan's leading share index
is expected to open higher on Monday, extending this month's
gains of nearly 10 percent, with exporting stocks likely to
attract interest after the yen fell to a nine-month low against
the dollar.
Strategists expects the Nikkei to trade between
9,650 and 9,800, up from Friday's seven-month closing high.
Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 9,705 on Friday, up
65 points or 0.7 percent from the Osaka close of 9,640.
"I don't think G20 will affect the market trend. The key is
the yen depreciation," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at
Monex Inc.
Japanese exporters' earnings have been hit by a strong yen
as well as supply disruptions caused by last year's massive
earthquake and Thai floods, and so the yen's drop since a
surprise central bank easing this month should offer some
respite.
The dollar was last traded at 81.55 yen after
hitting 81.66 yen, its highest since May 31.
A senior Japanese Finance Ministry official said at the G20
meeting in Mexico City that upward pressure on the yen was
easing and he saw nothing strange as it pulls away from record
highs below 80 yen per dollar.
At the G20 summit, leading economies told Europe it must put
up extra money to fight its debt crisis if it wants more help
from the rest of the world, piling pressure on Germany to drop
its opposition to a bigger European bailout.
The Nikkei broke above 9,600 to its highest closing level in
seven months at 9,647.39 on Friday, while the broader Topix
index advanced 0.6 percent to 834.29.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 9.6 percent this month, on track
for its best February performance since 1991.
The index has risen 14 percent so far this year, boosted by
a run of strong U.S. economic data, the European Central Bank's
liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion euro, and further
easing steps by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SONY CORP
Sony declared a return to the smartphone business on Sunday,
but warned the group's painful transition would not be as fast
as rebranding.
--KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO INC
Kansai Electric Power is expected to forecast a net loss of
more than 200 billion yen ($2.48 billion) for the year ending
March, which would be the utility's biggest annual loss ever,
the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday.
--MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, SUMITOMO MITSUI
FINANCIAL GROUP
Rival megabanks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group have begun talks on breaking up their
joint venture Mobit Co, as Sumitomo plans to make consumer
lender Promise Co Ltd a wholly owned unit in April, the
Nikkei reported.
--OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD
U.S. health regulators have approved Otsuka America
Pharmaceutical's breath test to detect bacterial infection that
causes stomach inflammation and ulcer, for use in children aged
3 to 17 years.
--SOFTBANK CORP
Softbank said it will hire more than 2,400 college graduates
and mid-career employees in 2012, a recruiting drive nearly
unmatched among Japanese firms, the Nikkei reported.
($1 = 80.6850 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by John
Mair)