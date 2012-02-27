* Nikkei ends morning session just below 9,700
* Exporters gain on yen fall to 9-month low vs dollar
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Feb 27 The Nikkei share average
rose to a fresh seven-month high on Monday, extending this
month's gains of more than 10 percent, as exporters climbed
after the yen continued to tumble against the dollar.
Strength in the yen this year has helped batter Japanese
exporters' earnings, which have also been hit by supply
disruptions caused by last year's massive earthquake and
flooding in Thailand.
"Most companies will benefit from this (weaker yen)
situation," said Shoji Hirakawa, chief strategist at UBS. "But
the retail and oil sectors might be negatively affected."
By the midday break, the Nikkei added 0.5 percent to
9,698.99, on track for its best February performance since 1991.
The broader Topix index advanced 0.9 percent to
841.99. Trading volume on the main board after the morning
session was 72 percent of its full daily average for the past 90
days.
Exporters that found higher ground included Toyota Motor
Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Sony Corp,
Canon Inc, and Toshiba Corp. They gained
between 1.6 and 3.5 percent.
The yen was trading at nine-month lows against the dollar on
Monday and has lost about 4 percent against the dollar since
Feb. 14 when the Bank of Japan announced further easing steps.
Nissan Motor Co CEO Carlos Ghosn said it was
logical for the yen to keep weakening, given Japan's trade
deficit and stagnant economy, adding that a "neutral" rate would
be 90 to 100 yen to the dollar. Shares of Nissan
added 1.7 percent.
Masamichi Adachi, senior economist at JPMorgan Securities in
Tokyo, warned that a too rapid depreciation in the yen could
also have harmful effects.
"If it goes too fast, too far, then it will definitely
destroy the trade balance. That's a negative outlook for the
Japanese economy. It's always a balance," he said.
Nomura Securities compiled a list of Japanese companies that
will benefit the most from the yen's easing, choosing firms that
have extended their global reach in recent years and with
limited downside risk to earnings forecasts.
Among them were industrial electronics companies Hitachi Ltd
and Mitsubishi Electric Corp as well as
Hitachi Construction Machinery, Mitsui Chemicals Inc
, PVC resins and soda maker Kaneka Corp,
electric motor maker Yaskawa Electric Corp and
Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
The Nikkei has risen 14.8 percent this year, buoyed by a run
of strong U.S. economic data, the European Central Bank's
liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion euro and further
easing steps by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England.
But some investors were buying protection against a sharp
pullback, with the Nikkei volatility index up 5.5
percent.
BNP Paribas recommended in a note on Friday that investors
sell call options on Nikkei dividend futures because their
potential upside would be limited after they tracked the Nikkei
higher, and buy a put spread on the Nikkei to guard against a
potential market correction.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)