TOKYO, Feb 29 Japan's leading share index
is expected to open higher on Wednesday on the back of Wall
Street gains, extending its more than 10 percent rally this
month as it heads for its best February performance in two
decades.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,700 and
9,850 after hitting a fresh seven-month closing high in the
previous session, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago
<0#NIY:> closed at 9,785 on Tuesday, up 25 points or 0.3 percent
from the Osaka close of 9,760.
"The New York stock markets went up. It's a good catalyst
for Japanese stocks. We will be going to, maybe, 9,800," said
Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc.
The Dow Jones industiral average closed above 13,000
for the first time since May 2008 on Tuesday and the S&P 500
also hit a milestone, as buoyant U.S. consumer confidence data
and a sharp drop in oil prices nudged the nearly five-month
rally forward.
The benchmark Nikkei closed 0.9 percent higher at 9,722.52
on Tuesday, taking this month's gains to 10.5 percent, which
would mark its best February performance since 1991.
The broader Topix advanced 0.4 percent to 838.48.
But Hiroki added that many technical charts showed the
Nikkei was "overheating" following the recent rally.
The Nikkei was deep in "overbought" territory, with the
14-day relative strength index at 82, while slow stochastic, a
short-term momentum indicator, also pointed to a retreat.
Global equities have been buoyed by a run of strong U.S.
economic data, the European Central Bank's nearly half a
trillion euro liquidity injection late last year, and further
easing steps by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England.
Investors will focus on Wednesday on the size of the ECB's
longer term refinancing operation gross allotment, as well as
net new liquidity. A Reuters poll showed 30 euro money market
traders expected the ECB to allot 500 billion euros ($669.75
billion).
> Dow, S&P hit milestones on confidence, cheaper oil
> Euro gains, focus squarely on ECB cash infusion
> Treasury prices steady ahead of Bernanke testimony
> Silver up 4 pct, gold races toward $1,800 on ECB
> Oil drops 2nd day as demand worry trumps supply fear
STOCKS TO WATCH
--ELPIDA MEMORY INC
Chipmaker Elpida Memory, which filed for bankruptcy
protection on Monday, intends to draw up a rehabilitation plan
within six weeks, the Nikkei business daily reported.
--PANASONIC CORP
The Japanese electronics group named the head of its
loss-making TV business as its new president and pledged to get
the TV division back on track within two years as the group
heads for a record $10 billion loss.
--SONY CORP
A group led by Japan's Sony is seeking EU regulatory
approval to buy London-based record label EMI's music publishing
business in a move that would see it become the biggest player
in the sector, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
Separately, Sony said its sales of Playstation Vita reached
more than 1.2 million units worldwide as of Feb 26.
--KDDI CORP
KDDI is negotiating a deal with Apple Inc that will
allow the Japanese mobile carrier to sell iPads in Japan,
possibly by March when the third-generation tablets are set to
release, the Nikkei reported.
--TOSHIBA CORP
Hard drive manufacturer Western Digital Corp has
reached agreement with Toshiba Corporation to divest certain
3.5-inch HDD assets.
--SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO
Seven & I plans to break into the e-book market on Thursday
by launching online sales of 45,000 titles, including novels and
comics, the Nikkei reported.
--HONDA MOTOR CO, MAZDA MOTOR CORP
Honda lost its top spot in an influential annual automotive
report on quality, while Mazda and Chrysler showed the biggest
gains.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard Pullin)