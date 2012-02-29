TOKYO, Feb 29 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Wednesday on the back of Wall Street gains, extending a rally of more than 10 percent this month and heading for its best February performance in two decades.

The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 9,764.07, while the broader Topix added 0.5 percent to 842.33. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)