* Nikkei stalls at 61.8 pct retracement of last year's fall
* Market wary of profit-taking after big February rally
* Profit-taking hurts recent gainers such as carmakers
* Further earning improvements may be needed to extend gains
* Daiichi Sankyo up on GSK tie-up
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei share
average rose on Friday following Wall Street's climb, but it
struggled to break above key chart points and gave up some early
gains on profit-taking as some traders said the market's rally
last month was too fast.
While investors continued to picked up real estate companies
and financials, they took profits in recent gainers such as
Toyota Motors and other carmakers.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to stand at
9,751.37 by midday but it struggled to rise above 9,838, a 61.8
percent retracement of its fall from February to November last
year.
The Nikkei briefly rose above that level for the past two
days but failed to sustain gains as many Japanese investors were
eager to take profits after Nikkei's 10 percent February rally
provided a windfall ahead of their book-closing at the end of
this month.
The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent at 835.21, but
similarly met resistance at 840, a 50 percent retracement of the
decline in the same period.
"The rally has been so fast that market players are becoming
wary of overheating. At the individual company level, it is
becoming difficult to buy at the current price as well," said
Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The price-book value ratio of the bottom 20 percent of the
market is edging near 0.5 -- a level compatible with the
historical average -- from around 0.3 before the market's rally,
he said.
Many market players also said the market would need further
improvements in profit outlook in the next earning season from
late April to rise above current levels and beyond the
psychologically important 10,000 mark.
Some market players are also selling futures to
hedge against a possible pullback in the market after the
Nikkei's big February gain.
Trading volume of futures in the past three sessions was
nearly double the long-term average, helping to lift intraday
volatility of the market.
"The market is being driven by trading in the futures and
at this point there is no clear trend," said Hideyuki Ishiguro,
assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.
But stocks could rise further in the medium-term, he added,
as foreign investors have bought back a little more than half
the amount of Japanese stocks that they had sold last year.
They have bought about 1.8 trillion yen of Japanese shares
this year, which is about 60 percent of their relentless selling
late last year.
"If they are going to fully buy back the amount they had
sold, which I think is possible, then we could see a further
rally in the market," said Ishiguro.
A potential catalyst for that, some market players say,
would be a convincing rise in the U.S. Dow Jones index
above the 13,000 mark, which it has been struggling to clear.
The Dow rose 0.2 percent on Thursday to 12,980, helped by
upbeat U.S. jobless claims data.
Elsewhere in Tokyo, Japan's No. 3 drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo
Co Ltd gained 1.8 percent to 1,528 yen after it said it
will tie up with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline PLC to bring
new vaccines to the Japanese market, known for its slow
acceptance of vaccines.
Shares of many carmakers, which have led the market's rally
as the yen's decline triggered by the Bank of Japan's easing
last month boosts their profit outlook, fell on profit-taking.
Toyota shares fell 1.4 percent and the Tokyo Stock
Exchange's carmaker subindex fell 1.0 percent.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson and
Richard Borsuk)