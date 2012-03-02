* Nikkei stalls at 61.8 pct retracement of last year's fall

* Market wary of profit-taking after big February rally

* Profit-taking hurts recent gainers such as carmakers

* Further earning improvements may be needed to extend gains

* Daiichi Sankyo up on GSK tie-up

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday following Wall Street's climb, but it struggled to break above key chart points and gave up some early gains on profit-taking as some traders said the market's rally last month was too fast.

While investors continued to picked up real estate companies and financials, they took profits in recent gainers such as Toyota Motors and other carmakers.

The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to stand at 9,751.37 by midday but it struggled to rise above 9,838, a 61.8 percent retracement of its fall from February to November last year.

The Nikkei briefly rose above that level for the past two days but failed to sustain gains as many Japanese investors were eager to take profits after Nikkei's 10 percent February rally provided a windfall ahead of their book-closing at the end of this month.

The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent at 835.21, but similarly met resistance at 840, a 50 percent retracement of the decline in the same period.

"The rally has been so fast that market players are becoming wary of overheating. At the individual company level, it is becoming difficult to buy at the current price as well," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The price-book value ratio of the bottom 20 percent of the market is edging near 0.5 -- a level compatible with the historical average -- from around 0.3 before the market's rally, he said.

Many market players also said the market would need further improvements in profit outlook in the next earning season from late April to rise above current levels and beyond the psychologically important 10,000 mark.

Some market players are also selling futures to hedge against a possible pullback in the market after the Nikkei's big February gain.

Trading volume of futures in the past three sessions was nearly double the long-term average, helping to lift intraday volatility of the market.

"The market is being driven by trading in the futures and at this point there is no clear trend," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.

But stocks could rise further in the medium-term, he added, as foreign investors have bought back a little more than half the amount of Japanese stocks that they had sold last year.

They have bought about 1.8 trillion yen of Japanese shares this year, which is about 60 percent of their relentless selling late last year.

"If they are going to fully buy back the amount they had sold, which I think is possible, then we could see a further rally in the market," said Ishiguro.

A potential catalyst for that, some market players say, would be a convincing rise in the U.S. Dow Jones index above the 13,000 mark, which it has been struggling to clear.

The Dow rose 0.2 percent on Thursday to 12,980, helped by upbeat U.S. jobless claims data.

Elsewhere in Tokyo, Japan's No. 3 drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd gained 1.8 percent to 1,528 yen after it said it will tie up with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline PLC to bring new vaccines to the Japanese market, known for its slow acceptance of vaccines.

Shares of many carmakers, which have led the market's rally as the yen's decline triggered by the Bank of Japan's easing last month boosts their profit outlook, fell on profit-taking.

Toyota shares fell 1.4 percent and the Tokyo Stock Exchange's carmaker subindex fell 1.0 percent. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson and Richard Borsuk)