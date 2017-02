TOKYO, March 5 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Monday as profit-taking from domestic investors mounted near key chart levels and on weaker Asian shares after China announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 9,698.59 while the broader Topix index shed 0.6 percent to 832.86. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)