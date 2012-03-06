BRIEF-TRADE DESK LAUNCHES FOLLOW-ON OFFERING
* TRADE DESK INC - ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF A FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF 5 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK BY CERTAIN SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a second day on Tuesday as investors took profits on blue chips after February's 10.5 percent rally, although attractive valuations and a softer yen supported market sentiment.
The Nikkei closed 0.6 percent lower at 9,637.63, while the broader Topix eased 0.7 percent to 827.35, its lowest closing level in two weeks. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Watson)
* General Dynamics wins $155 million enterprise communications contract from Defense Intelligence Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Updates to late afternoon)