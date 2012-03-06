TOKYO, March 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a second day on Tuesday as investors took profits on blue chips after February's 10.5 percent rally, although attractive valuations and a softer yen supported market sentiment.

The Nikkei closed 0.6 percent lower at 9,637.63, while the broader Topix eased 0.7 percent to 827.35, its lowest closing level in two weeks. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Watson)