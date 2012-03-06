TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open sharply lower on Wednesday on fresh concerns over slowing global growth after Brazil reported weak growth for 2011 and fears that Greece may not meet its deadline for debt restructuring.

Brazil's economy grew just 2.7 percent in 2011 compared with 7.5 percent in 2010, adding to worries after China cut its growth outlook earlier in the week, while concerns that Greece may be unable to secure private creditors' support for its debt restructuring also hurt sentiment.

Greek private creditors have until Thursday to say if they will participate in the exchange, which is a key part of a bailout programme to help Greece manage its wrecked finances and meet a debt repayment on March 20.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing Wall Street its worst day in almost three months.

The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,450 and 9,600, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 9,535 on Tuesday, down 115 points or 1.2 percent from the Osaka close of 9,650.

"Japanese individual investors' short selling positions remained high, so there will likely be some short-covering under 9,500," said Masayuki Doshida, a senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.

Doshida also said the moving average convergence-divergence, a short-term momentum indicator, showed a bearish signal for the Nikkei.

The benchmark Nikkei closed 0.6 percent lower at 9,637.63 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix eased 0.7 percent to 827.35.

Still, the Nikkei is up 14 percent so far this year, buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policies by global central banks that have pushed investors back into risk assets. > Wall Street posts first big loss of 2012 > Euro, Aussie plunge on worry over Greek bailout > Treasury prices rise on Greece, global growth concerns > Gold falls 2 pct, breaches support on Greece fears > Oil falls on Iran talks, economy worries

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- OLYMPUS CORP

Tokyo prosecutors will issue fresh arrest warrants against former Olympus President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and three others, in connection with the company's cover-up of investment losses, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Japan's securities watchdog, the Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission, said on Tuesday it had requested criminal charges be filed by public prosecutors against individuals involved in dubious mergers and acquisitions used to hide losses in one Japan's biggest corporate scandals.

-- NOMURA HOLDINGS

Nomura named three-decade company veteran Koji Nagai as the new head of its securities business on Tuesday as part of a reshuffle aimed at bolstering management of the struggling Japanese investment bank's global operations.

-- TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

Toyota may be ready to ratchet up its 2012 sales outlook for the U.S. auto market after two months of stronger-than-expected demand, a top executive at the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

-- NINTENDO CO LTD

Nintendo has sold 4.5 million 3DS hand-held consoles in the United States since the device went on sale a year ago, and it is selling nearly twice as fast as the DS console in its first year in stores, the company said on Tuesday.

-- MITSUBISHI CORP

Dutch power grid operator TenneT said it had agreed to sell stakes in two German offshore cable projects for 340 million euros ($449.9 million) to Mitsubishi Corp, which is adding to stakes acquired last month in two similar projects.

-- MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA CORP

Canadian biopharmaceutical company Medicago Inc said it has signed an agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma to develop three new vaccines. (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)