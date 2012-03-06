TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share
average is expected to open sharply lower on Wednesday on fresh
concerns over slowing global growth after Brazil reported weak
growth for 2011 and fears that Greece may not meet its deadline
for debt restructuring.
Brazil's economy grew just 2.7 percent in 2011 compared with
7.5 percent in 2010, adding to worries after China cut its
growth outlook earlier in the week, while
concerns that Greece may be unable to secure private creditors'
support for its debt restructuring also hurt sentiment.
Greek private creditors have until Thursday to say if they
will participate in the exchange, which is a key part of a
bailout programme to help Greece manage its wrecked finances and
meet a debt repayment on March 20.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 200
points on Tuesday, handing Wall Street its worst day in almost
three months.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,450 and
9,600, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago
<0#NIY:> closed at 9,535 on Tuesday, down 115 points or 1.2
percent from the Osaka close of 9,650.
"Japanese individual investors' short selling positions
remained high, so there will likely be some short-covering under
9,500," said Masayuki Doshida, a senior market analyst at
Rakuten Securities.
Doshida also said the moving average convergence-divergence,
a short-term momentum indicator, showed a bearish signal for the
Nikkei.
The benchmark Nikkei closed 0.6 percent lower at 9,637.63 on
Tuesday, while the broader Topix eased 0.7 percent to
827.35.
Still, the Nikkei is up 14 percent so far this year, buoyed
by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary
policies by global central banks that have pushed investors back
into risk assets.
> Wall Street posts first big loss of 2012
> Euro, Aussie plunge on worry over Greek bailout
> Treasury prices rise on Greece, global growth concerns
> Gold falls 2 pct, breaches support on Greece fears
> Oil falls on Iran talks, economy worries
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- OLYMPUS CORP
Tokyo prosecutors will issue fresh arrest warrants against
former Olympus President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and three others, in
connection with the company's cover-up of investment losses, the
Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
Japan's securities watchdog, the Securities Exchange and
Surveillance Commission, said on Tuesday it had requested
criminal charges be filed by public prosecutors against
individuals involved in dubious mergers and acquisitions used to
hide losses in one Japan's biggest corporate scandals.
-- NOMURA HOLDINGS
Nomura named three-decade company veteran Koji Nagai as the
new head of its securities business on Tuesday as part of a
reshuffle aimed at bolstering management of the struggling
Japanese investment bank's global operations.
-- TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Toyota may be ready to ratchet up its 2012 sales outlook for
the U.S. auto market after two months of stronger-than-expected
demand, a top executive at the Japanese automaker said on
Tuesday.
-- NINTENDO CO LTD
Nintendo has sold 4.5 million 3DS hand-held consoles in the
United States since the device went on sale a year ago, and it
is selling nearly twice as fast as the DS console in its first
year in stores, the company said on Tuesday.
-- MITSUBISHI CORP
Dutch power grid operator TenneT said it had
agreed to sell stakes in two German offshore cable projects for
340 million euros ($449.9 million) to Mitsubishi Corp, which is
adding to stakes acquired last month in two similar projects.
-- MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA CORP
Canadian biopharmaceutical company Medicago Inc
said it has signed an agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
to develop three new vaccines.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael
Watson)