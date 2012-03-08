BRIEF-Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017
TOKYO, March 8 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1 percent in early trade on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, boosted by an upbeat U.S. private-sector jobs report and optimism that Greece will complete its debt restructuring.
The Nikkei gained 100.48 points to 9,676.54, while the broader Topix index added 1 percent to 830.70. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017
* Mantech awarded $20 million contract for health information technology product support to the department of veterans affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Mills updates key financial targets for fiscal 2017