* Nikkei up on Greek debt-swap progress
* Exporters ride on coattails of weaker yen
TOKYO, March 9 Japan's Nikkei average rose
as much as 1.5 percent to a fresh seven-month high on Friday
after Greece, according to several senior officials,
successfully closed its bond-swap offer to private creditors,
key to securing an international bailout to avoid a messy
default.
A weaker yen also boosted Japanese exporters, with
industrial robot maker Fanuc up 0.6 percent, Toyota
Motor Corp adding 1.4 percent and Honda Motor Co
gaining 1.3 percent.
The Nikkei was up 0.9 percent at 9,856.90, after
trading as high as 9,913.54, while the broader Topix
advanced 0.8 percent to 842.48.
"What we are seeing is that SQ (March's settlement of
options and futures) is part of it but also the beta rally
continues in Japan," a trader at a foreign brokerage said.
"We are still finding people who are underweight. They
missed the Japan rally, so in a sense they are playing a
catch-up trade."
The slow Stochastics, a short-term momentum indicator, gave
a bullish signal, indicating the Nikkei could trend higher,
while another technical indicator, moving average
convergence-divergence, also looked set to turn bullish.
Nikkei's trading volume in mid-morning was 89 percent of its
full daily average for the past 90 days, because of the
settlement of March options and futures.
The benchmark Nikkei is up more than 16 percent
this year, buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data and
accommodative monetary policies by global central banks that
have sent investors back into risk assets.
PRICED FOR EPS GROWTH
The yen, on the other hand, has lost 6 percent
against the greenback.
Stock valuations on the Nikkei at Thursday's close imply a
five-year earnings-per-share compound annual growth rate for the
index as a whole of 0.9 percent, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine showed.
That means the market is pricing the index as if EPS growth
will be 0.9 percent every year over that five-year period, on a
compound basis. It was minus 0.8 percent eight weeks ago.
Implied five-year EPS CAGR on S&P 500 is 3.7 percent.
Investors will shift their focus to a slew of Chinese
economic data, including inflation figures, and the U.S.
February non-farm payrolls data later in the day.
Among other gainers was Toray Industries Ltd, up
2.3 percent, after the Nikkei business daily reported that the
synthetic fibre maker planned to increase its carbon fiber
production by 50 percent by 2015/16.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)