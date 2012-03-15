* Nikkei extends rally, up 0.9 pct
* Soft yen a boon to struggling Japanese exporters
* Sharp underperforms after top management change
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei average
rose on Thursday, extending the previous session's rally which
helped the index close above 10,000 for the first time in seven
months, as exporters advanced on the back of a weaker yen.
The yen, which plumbed a fresh 11-month low of 84.16 yen to
the dollar, was likely to offer Japanese exporters some relief
after suffering from a strong currency for a number of years and
supply chain disruptions following last year's massive
earthquake and Thai floods.
Foreign investors are lapping up Japanese stocks after the
Bank of Japan announced a surprise easing last month and as
global liquidity improved after the European Central Bank
injected funds, while local funds are selling to book profits
before their financial year ends on March 31, traders said.
Toyota Motor Corp climbed 2.4 percent, Mazda Motor
Corp surged 4.6 percent, Honda Motor Co gained
2.7 percent and Canon Inc rose 3.4 percent.
Sharp Corp underperformed, down 2.6 percent after
Japan's biggest maker of liquid crystal displays named its
global operations head Takashi Okuda as president to turn around
the company as it faces a record annual loss.
The Nikkei was up 0.9 percent to 10,144.61, while
the broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to 864.44.
"Domestic institutional investors are not going to wait
until the very last minute to take profits before their
book-closing but the huge amount of buying from foreign
investors is keeping demand strong," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO
of Investrust.
Foreign investors continued their net buying of Japanese
equities for the 11th straight week, although their purchases
slowed to 87 billion yen for the week through March 10 from
164.4 billion yen in the previous week, data from Japan's
Ministry of Finance showed.
The Nikkei was deep in "overbought" territory, with its
14-day relative strength index at 78.8, and outside the upper
band of the Bollinger Bands, indicating a pullback could be
ripe.
"You could look at certain technical indicators and say that
the market is overheated but now is not really the time to be
looking at such charts ... The market is moving in tandem with
the weaker yen and the stronger dollar is backed up by the
improvement in the U.S. economy," Fukunaga said.
He expected the dollar to hit an upside resistance against
the yen early next week and therefore the Nikkei to take a break
from the rally.
After a 17-percent battering in 2011, the Nikkei has been
rallying on a break-neck pace this year, up 20 percent, lifted
by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary
policy by global central banks that have sent investors back
into risk assets.
Stock valuations on the Nikkei at the Wednesday close imply
a five-year earnings-per-share compound annual growth rate for
the index as a whole of 1.5 percent, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine showed.
That means the market is pricing the index as if EPS growth
will be 1.5 percent every year over that five-year period, on a
compound basis. It was up from 0.9 percent late last week and
minus 0.8 percent in January.
Implied five-year EPS CAGR on S&P 500 is 4.2 percent.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Mari Saito; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)