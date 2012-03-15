* Nikkei extends rally, up 0.4 pct
* Soft yen a boon to struggling exporters
* Sharp underperforms after top management change
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei average
rose on Thursday, extending the previous session's rally that
helped the index close above 10,000 for the first time in seven
months, as exporters advanced on the back of a weaker yen.
The yen, which plumbed an 11-month low of 84.187 yen to the
dollar, is likely to offer some relief for Japanese exporters,
who have been pressured by a strong currency for several years,
as well as supply chain disruptions after last year's massive
earthquake and widespread flooding in Thailand.
Foreign investors are lapping up Japanese stocks after the
Bank of Japan announced a surprise easing last month and as
global liquidity improved after the European Central Bank
injected funds, while local funds are selling to book profit
before their financial year ends on March 31, traders said.
By the midday break, the Nikkei was up 0.4 percent
at 10,091.19 after trading as high as 10,152.96, an eight-month
peak, before investors cashed in gains.
"Domestic institutional investors are not going to wait
until the very last minute to take profit before their
book-closing, but the huge amount of buying by foreign investors
is keeping demand strong," said Investrust Chief Executive
Hiroyuki Fukunaga.
Foreign investors continued their net buying for an 11th
straight week, although their purchases slowed to 87 billion yen
($1.04 billion) for the week through March 10 from 164.4 billion
yen in the previous week, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance
showed.
The Nikkei was deep in "overbought" territory, with its
14-day relative strength index at 77.7, and outside the upper
band of the Bollinger Bands, indicating a pullback could be
ripe.
"You could look at certain technical indicators and say that
the market is overheated, but now is not really the time to be
looking at such charts ... The market is moving in tandem with
the weaker yen and the stronger dollar is backed up by
improvement in the U.S. economy," Fukunaga said.
Fukunaga forecast the dollar to hit upside resistance
against the yen early next week, prompting the Nikkei to take a
break from the rally.
HELPING YEN
For now, the weak yen was helping Japanese exporters.
Toyota Motor Corp climbed 1.7 percent, Mazda Motor
Corp surged 3 percent and Honda Motor Co Ltd
gained 2.2 percent, while printer-to-camera maker Canon Inc
rose 3.3 percent.
Japanese auto demand is forecast to rise 1.9 percent in the
coming financial year, helped by a recovery from last year's
disasters and on tax incentives and subsidies for fuel-efficient
vehicles, an industry group said.
Sharp Corp underperformed, down 3 percent after
Japan's biggest maker of liquid crystal displays named its
global operations head Takashi Okuda as president to turn around
the company as it faces a record annual loss.
The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 859.90.
Trading volume on the main board after the morning session was
65 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.
After a 17-percent battering in 2011, the Nikkei has been
rallying at a break-neck pace this year, up 19.3
percent, lifted by a run of strong U.S. economic data and
accommodative monetary policy by global central banks that have
sent investors back into risk assets.
"We are in a market that has gained in risk-on environment
after the ECB's three-year liquidity operation. Basically they
injected morphine and investors have returned to risk assets as
a result of that," said Seiki Orimi, senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"But once they judge equities to be overvalued and the cash
starts flowing more to commodities, inflation risk will rise and
we might see tightening moves by the ECB ... but we are in a
very optimistic market."
Stock valuations on the Nikkei at the Wednesday close
implied a five-year earnings-per-share compound annual growth
rate for the index as a whole of 1.5 percent, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine showed.
That means the market is pricing the index as if EPS growth
will be 1.5 percent every year over that five-year period, on a
compound basis. It was up from 0.9 percent late last week and
minus 0.8 percent in January.
Implied five-year EPS CAGR on S&P 500 is 4.2 percent.
($1 = 83.7850 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)