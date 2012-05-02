TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average steadied on Wednesday after the previous session's sharp loss as stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data eased concerns about slowing growth in the world's largest economy.

An Institute of Supply Management report showed the strongest rate of manufacturing growth in 10 months in April, offsetting speculation that the Federal Reserve may embark on another bond buying programme to bolster growth and lifting the dollar from a 2-1/2-month low against the yen.

Exporters recovered from Tuesday's hefty loss on the back of the yen, helping the Nikkei advance 0.1 percent to 9,357.78.

"Compared to February when a lot of foreigners were buying, there has been a little bit more hesitation," said Jun Yunoki, equity strategy analyst at Nomura. "Retail investors are buying on the dips. The sentiment is not that bad."

Yunoki said the Nikkei was likely to trade in a range of 9,200 and 10,250 for some time because of euro zone debt concerns and the risk of the dollar weakening against the yen in the short-term.

Toyota Motor Corp put on 0.5 percent, Honda Motor Co added 0.2 percent and Sony Corp rose 0.6 percent.

Sharp Corp shed 3.4 percent to hit a fresh 28-year low after sagging 9.3 percent on Tuesday as investors were downbeat on its outlook for the business year.

Morgan Stanley cut its price target on Sharp and kept its "underweight" rating.

The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 791.05.

Japan Tobacco climbed 2.4 percent after its incoming President Mitsuomi Koizumi told the Nikkei newspaper that the company was considering raising cigarette prices in Japan in a bid to reach average 4 percent growth in earnings from its domestic tobacco operations.

Strong results boosted refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co, which gained 4.2 percent after its 2011/12 operating profit beat market expectations.

Of the 62 Nikkei companies that have reported January-March earnings so far, 73 percent beat or met market expectations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)