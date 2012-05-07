TOKYO, May 7 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 2.8 percent in early trade on Monday after elections in France and Greece raised concerns over the euro zone's ability to carry out further austerity measures and U.S. jobs data came in weaker than expected.

The Nikkei was down 266.68 points at 9,113.57, breaking below its 52-week moving average near 9,158 but holding above its 200-day moving average near 9,066.

The broader Topix shed 2.7 percent to 771.77. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by John Mair)