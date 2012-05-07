BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines qtrly basic income per share C$0.02
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
TOKYO, May 7 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 2.8 percent in early trade on Monday after elections in France and Greece raised concerns over the euro zone's ability to carry out further austerity measures and U.S. jobs data came in weaker than expected.
The Nikkei was down 266.68 points at 9,113.57, breaking below its 52-week moving average near 9,158 but holding above its 200-day moving average near 9,066.
The broader Topix shed 2.7 percent to 771.77. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by John Mair)
* Releases fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Elementia Sab De Cv * Elementia announces fourth quarter 2016 results * Q4 revenue $5.45 billion Further company coverage: