TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to inch up on Tuesday after U.S. stocks ended flat
overnight as investors shrugged off the results of elections in
France and Greece.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
9,150 and 9,250 after Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed
at 9,205, up 95 points from the close in Osaka of 9,110.
"The index should be up but won't rise that much as people
are still wary of what's going on in Europe. But it's highly
likely that investors will be looking to buy back some of the
stocks that were heavily sold off yesterday," said Hiroichi
Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The Nikkei suffered its biggest fall in six months on
Monday, hitting a three-month low of 9,119.14 as investors cut
their exposure to risky assets amid concern that an
anti-austerity Greek coalition and French president elected on
Sunday could unsettle the euro zone's fiscal stability.
Yet investors in the U.S. seemed relatively unperturbed by
the political developments, perhaps encouraged by the shift in
focus to growth, which could aid the flagging banking sector.
Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index ended marginally
up on Monday.
The yen has recently strengthened on the back of uncertainty
about the euro zone, and market participants said Japanese
exporters will continue to feel the heat as the dollar hovers
below the 80 yen mark.
The exchange rate has been a contributing factor to a poor
performance for Japanese stocks in the second quarter, with the
Topix index falling 9.6 percent after rallying more than 17
percent in January-March to log its best first-quarter
performance in 24 years.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--MARUBENI CORP
Marubeni Corp said it was interested in acquiring U.S. grain
and energy trader Gavilon, making it the most likely Asian buyer
of the company after Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp
said they would not be bidding.
--MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries plans to cut the cost of making
rockets and launching satellites with them by 50 percent, said
the Nikkei business daily on Tuesday.
The company hopes to secure at least one business order from
abroad for the rockets per year, and aims to halve costs by
2020, said the newspaper.
--DAICHI SANKYO CO
Daichi Sankyo has acquired the development and sales rights
to two generic cancer and rheumatism treatments from Coherus, a
U.S. biotechnology firm, making it the first Japanese
pharmaceutical company to branch into bioengineered generics,
said the Nikkei business daily on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Pullin)